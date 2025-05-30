Recore And Lundy Partner To Bring Navigator AI To Mlss Nationwide

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- REcore, a technology company built by and for MLSs, has partnered with Lundy Inc. to bring Navigator-an AI-powered assistant for MLSs and associations-to markets nationwide. Under the new agreement, REcore will serve as the exclusive reseller of Navigator, accelerating access to this real estate-specific AI assistant across the MLS landscape.

Navigator is Lundy's AI assistant designed for MLSs and associations. It integrates with an organization's existing documents, rules, and policies to deliver instant, accurate answers to staff-eliminating the need to dig through PDFs or wait on ticket responses. MLSs using Navigator report faster response times, smoother onboarding, and more consistent communications across their teams.

REcore already serves MLSs with tools that simplify compliance, track member issues, and streamline operations. Navigator fits naturally into this ecosystem-helping staff and members get the answers they need, when they need them. As an exclusive reseller, REcore will bring Navigator to a broader market faster, while Lundy continues to focus on building and evolving the product.

"This is about making advanced AI accessible to every MLS in the country-big or small," said Justin Lundy, CEO of Lundy Inc. "REcore's network gives us the scale to reach markets that might have otherwise waited years for tools like Navigator."

"Navigator is changing the way MLSs surface and share information," said Art Carter, CEO of REcore Solutions, LLC. "With REcore's reach and Lundy's innovation, this partnership will make a real impact on how MLSs support their staff and stakeholders."

About REcore

REcore is a leading provider of MLS SaaS and data licensing solutions, offering customizable technologies built specifically for MLSs and Associations. Their products-developed in collaboration with MLS leaders-include REcore (a powerful SSO dashboard), DataCore (a next-gen MLS data management platform), and robust data licensing tools. Built by seasoned MLS professionals, REcore's solutions simplify workflows, improve data security, and give MLSs more ownership and control over their technology ecosystem.

About Lundy Inc.

Lundy Inc. is building the future of real estate with voice-first, AI-powered tools that turn complex systems into natural conversations. Its products-Finding Homes, Listing Input, Site Mic, and Navigator-are used by MLSs, brokerages, and agents who want smarter, faster tools that speak their language.

SOURCE REcore

