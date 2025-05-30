CROWN HOLDINGS, INC. TO ADD THIRD LINE TO PONTA GROSSA, BRAZIL BEVERAGE CAN PLANT

TAMPA, Fla., May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK ) announced today that the Company will add a new high-speed production line to its beverage can plant in Ponta Grossa, in the state of Parana. The additional capacity will serve the expanding requirements of both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage customers in the southern region of Brazil.

The Ponta Grossa plant was built in 2011 and currently operates two high-speed production lines with an annual capacity of 2.4 billion cans. Upon completion of the third line, the plant will be able to supply 3.6 billion cans and will become Crown's largest operation in Brazil. Commercial production is expected to commence during the third quarter of 2026.

The Company maintains its full-year 2025 guidance of generating approximately $800 million in adjusted free cash flow with capital expenditures of approximately $450 million.

Crown Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products to consumer marketing companies, as well as transit and protective packaging products, equipment and services to a broad range of end markets. World headquarters are located in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit .

