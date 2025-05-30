'Red Alert' For Heavy Rainfall Sounded In Assam Hefty Downpour Leaves Guwahati Flooded

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, May 30 (IANS) A 'red alert' for very heavy rain has been sounded for many areas of Assam on Friday with most parts of the state facing an 'abnormal situation' due to incessant downpour, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He said the situation is likely to prevail till Saturday evening, and urged people to remain indoors while stressing that the government is prepared to meet any eventuality.

Heavy rainfall has also been recorded in Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, further aggravating the situation for Assam, especially its largest city Guwahati which has been hit by massive waterlogging in almost all localities since morning, Sarma added.

Meanwhile, Guwahati has been grappling with yet another monsoon emergency as relentless rains and strong winds have thrown the city into disarray.

What began as a heavy downpour quickly escalated into widespread flooding, crippling daily life and reigniting concerns over the city's chronic vulnerability to extreme weather. On the city's outskirts, Jorabat bore the brunt of the downpour.

Flooding submerged key stretches of National Highway 27, severing critical connectivity between Upper Assam and the capital.

Water levels on the highway surged to three feet in places, posing dangerous conditions for vehicles still attempting to navigate the submerged roadway.

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting continued rainfall, the crisis is expected to deepen.

Across Guwahati, several neighbourhoods were grappling with problems caused by the heavy downpour.

Localities such as Chandmari, Hatigaon, Beltola, Rukminigaon, Rajgarh, Six Mile, Satgaon, Nabin Nagar, and Sijubari were transformed into water-logged zones. Streets resembled canals, vehicles were stranded, and residents waded through waist-deep water.

Morning commuters on Friday were left stranded as major arteries disappeared under floodwaters.

In response, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) deployed teams with rubber boats to assist residents trapped in low-lying areas.

The crisis has been compounded by clogged drains, haphazard urban development, and delayed infrastructure projects-factors that have consistently amplified the city's flood risks.

Adding to the disruption, ferry services between Guwahati and north Guwahati were suspended by the Inland Water Transport Department. With the Brahmaputra River swelling and banks deemed unsafe, operations will remain halted until conditions improve.