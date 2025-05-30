Liverpool Sign Jeremie Frimpong From Bayer Leverkusen
Frimpong, fresh from a historic season with Leverkusen, expressed his delight in joining the Merseyside giants. Speaking to the club's official channel, he said:“It went quite easily. Liverpool came and said they had interest, and obviously for me, it was a no-brainer.
"For me, it was like, 'Whatever you guys do, just get this done', ' [speaking to] my agents. Liverpool fans, I'm going to give my all, my energy, my work-rate, and hopefully we can win together, celebrate together, get everything together," the wing-back said in the club statement.
Frimpong played a pivotal role in Bayer Leverkusen's sensational 2023–24 campaign, contributing 30 goals and 44 assists across 190 appearances during his four-and-a-half-year stint.
Under Xabi Alonso, Frimpong helped the club secure an unbeaten Bundesliga title and the DFB-Pokal, with their remarkable 51-game unbeaten streak finally coming to an end in the UEFA Europa League final.
His performances earned him a place in the Bundesliga Team of the Season for two consecutive years - a testament to his consistency and attacking prowess down the right flank.
Born in Amsterdam, Frimpong began his footballing journey in Manchester City's youth academy before moving to Celtic in 2019. In Scotland, he quickly made a name for himself, helping the club to a domestic treble during his brief stint before earning a move to the Bundesliga.
On the international stage, Frimpong debuted for the Netherlands in October 2023 and has since earned 12 caps and scored once for the Oranje. His speed, directness, and versatility make him an ideal addition to Liverpool's evolving tactical setup.
“I'm just excited to be here,” Frimpong concluded.“Thank you guys for accepting me. I won't let you down.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment