FTX Commences Second Distribution Of More Than $5 Billion To Convenience And Non-Convenience Classes

WILMINGTON, Del., May 30, 2025 FTX Trading Ltd. (d/b/a. FTX) and the FTX Recovery Trust (collectively "FTX") today announced that FTX has commenced the distributions of recoveries to holders of allowed claims in FTX's Convenience and Non-Convenience Classes that have completed the pre-distribution requirements (the "Second Distribution"), consistent with FTX's Chapter 11 Plan of Reorganization (the "Plan"). Eligible creditors should expect to receive funds from their selected distribution service provider (a "Distribution Service Provider"), either Bitgo or Kraken, within 1 to 3 business days from May 30, 2025. Subsequent record and payment dates will be announced in due course.

In the Second Distribution, in accordance with the waterfall priorities set forth in the Plan:



Allowed Class 5A Dotcom Customer Entitlement Claims are receiving a 72% distribution;

Allowed Class 5B U.S. Customer Entitlement Claims are receiving a 54% distribution;

Allowed Classes 6A General Unsecured Claims and 6B Digital Asset Loan Claims are each receiving a 61% distribution; and Allowed Class 7 Convenience Claims are receiving a 120% distribution.

John J. Ray III, Plan Administrator of the FTX Recovery Trust, said: "Today's announcement represents continued progress returning cash to FTX's customers and creditors. I am proud of the outstanding success of the recoveries to date. Our work continues on recovering more for creditors and resolving outstanding claims."

To be eligible to receive a distribution on subsequent distribution dates, customers and other creditors must complete the following prior to the distribution record date:



Login to the FTX Customer Portal ( ) (applicable to customers).

Complete required Know Your Customer ("KYC") verification.

Submit the required tax forms. Onboard with either BitGo or Kraken, FTX's Distribution Service Providers. FTX will provide instructions for onboarding with each of the Distribution Service Providers on the existing FTX Customer Portal.

Phishing Advisory Reminder

Please remain aware of phishing emails that may look like they are from FTX and scam sites from channels that may appear to look like the FTX Customer Portal ( ). This is another reminder that FTX will never ask you to connect your wallets.

Additional Information

U.S. Bankruptcy Court filings, including the Plan and other documents related to the Court proceedings, are available at .

FTX Digital Markets Ltd. ("FTX DM") will be separately communicating distribution information for customers who have elected to have their claims administered by FTX DM.

Advisors

FTX is represented by Sullivan & Cromwell LLP as legal counsel and are assisted by Alvarez & Marsal North America, LLC as financial advisor, Perella Weinberg Partners LP as investment banker, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP as special counsel and Landis Rath & Cobb LLP as Delaware counsel.

