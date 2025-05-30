Hon. Jay C. Gandhi (Ret.) Joins Phillips ADR Enterprises, Strengthening Elite Mediation And Arbitration Team

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Judge Gandhi has successfully resolved many high-profile cases, including the $1.2 billion Discover settlement related to card misclassification, the $725 million class action settlement accusing Facebook of allowing Cambridge Analytica to access user data, and the $648 million Monsanto class action settlement over environmental contamination from polychlorinated biphenyls.

Judge Gandhi previously served for eight years as a U.S. Magistrate Judge for the Central District of California, the nation's largest federal court. At the Court, he oversaw its ADR program and its mediation panel of more than 200 neutrals. He also served as a partner at the international law firm of Paul Hastings LLP and spent 12 years litigating high-profile, high-dollar commercial cases and MDL/class actions in a variety of state and federal jurisdictions across the country.

Judge Layn R. Phillips, Founder and CEO of PADRE, expressed his enthusiasm about the new addition:

"Judge Gandhi's exceptional skill in dispute resolution and his dedication to justice align perfectly with PADRE's relentless, merits-based approach to resolving complex disputes. The world is more complicated and so are its legal disputes and, accordingly, sophisticated parties desire bespoke approaches, with deep preparation and strategic solutions, that go beyond a one-size-fits-all mindset."

Judge Jay C. Gandhi expressed his excitement about joining the elite team at PADRE:

"I joined Judge Phillips and PADRE because of its unwavering commitment to integrity, excellence, and results. Judge Phillips has built a singular platform for resolving the most complex and consequential disputes in the country, and I'm honored to collaborate with professionals who share my passion for principled, solution-based peacemaking."

About Phillips ADR Enterprises

Phillips ADR Enterprises is a leading mediation and arbitration firm specializing in resolving complex, high-stakes disputes. Founded by Judge Layn R. Phillips, PADRE is committed to delivering exceptional dispute resolution services through a team of experienced and dedicated professionals.

SOURCE PADRE