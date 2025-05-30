Five Heat Exhaustion Cases Reported Among Pilgrims All In Stable Condition
i5MAKKAH, SAUDI ARABIA, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health has confirmed five cases of heat exhaustion among pilgrims performing Hajj rituals amid rising temperatures in the holy sites.
All individuals affected have received immediate medical attention and are currently in stable condition, according to the Ministry. Health teams remain on high alert to respond swiftly to similar cases as part of the Kingdom's broader commitment to safeguarding the health and safety of pilgrims.
The Ministry urged pilgrims to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, and follow official health guidelines-such as using shaded walkways, wearing appropriate protective gear, and seeking help at the first signs of fatigue.
To support these efforts, multilingual awareness campaigns have been launched, and field preparedness has been reinforced, particularly in response to seasonal heat risks.
These measures are part of Saudi Arabia's comprehensive health strategy to ensure a safe and healthy pilgrimage experience for millions of worshippers from around the world.
