NCJAR Hosts Free Community Housing Fair In Plainfield On June 14, 2025

PLAINFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The North Central Jersey Association of REALTORS(NCJAR) is proud to announce its upcoming Community Housing Fair, taking place on Saturday, June 14, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Charles and Anna Booker Elementary School in Plainfield, NJ.This free, family-friendly event is designed to connect residents with vital housing resources, expert advice, and support services. Whether you're a first-time homebuyer, renter, or simply exploring your options, the Housing Fair offers practical, hands-on information that can help you make informed decisions and achieve your housing goals.What Attendees Can ExpectParticipants will have access to a variety of informational sessions and resource tables featuring:Down Payment Assistance ProgramsCredit Repair ServicesCertified Housing CounselorsAffordable Housing Resources and ListingsCommunity members will have the opportunity to meet directly with housing professionals, lenders, nonprofit agencies, and government representatives dedicated to promoting equitable and sustainable housing solutions.Preregistration PerksThose who pre-register for the event will be automatically entered to win exciting prizes and giveaways, generously sponsored by our event partners. Space is limited, so early registration is encouraged.Event DetailsDate: Saturday, June 14, 2025Time: 9:00 AM – 2:00 PMLocation: Charles and Anna Booker Elementary School, Plainfield, NJCost: FREE admission and FREE parkingRegister TodayDon't miss out on this valuable opportunity to access housing guidance and connect with professionals who are ready to help.To register or learn more, visit .

North Central Jersey Association of Realtors®

+1 973-425-0110

email us here

Justin Kirkland

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.