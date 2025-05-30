Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
NCJAR Hosts Free Community Housing Fair In Plainfield On June 14, 2025


2025-05-30 12:48:40
PLAINFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The North Central Jersey Association of REALTORS® (NCJAR) is proud to announce its upcoming Community Housing Fair, taking place on Saturday, June 14, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Charles and Anna Booker Elementary School in Plainfield, NJ.

This free, family-friendly event is designed to connect residents with vital housing resources, expert advice, and support services. Whether you're a first-time homebuyer, renter, or simply exploring your options, the Housing Fair offers practical, hands-on information that can help you make informed decisions and achieve your housing goals.

What Attendees Can Expect
Participants will have access to a variety of informational sessions and resource tables featuring:

Down Payment Assistance Programs

Credit Repair Services

Certified Housing Counselors

Affordable Housing Resources and Listings

Community members will have the opportunity to meet directly with housing professionals, lenders, nonprofit agencies, and government representatives dedicated to promoting equitable and sustainable housing solutions.

Preregistration Perks
Those who pre-register for the event will be automatically entered to win exciting prizes and giveaways, generously sponsored by our event partners. Space is limited, so early registration is encouraged.

Event Details
Date: Saturday, June 14, 2025

Time: 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Location: Charles and Anna Booker Elementary School, Plainfield, NJ

Cost: FREE admission and FREE parking


Register Today
Don't miss out on this valuable opportunity to access housing guidance and connect with professionals who are ready to help.
To register or learn more, visit .

Justin Kirkland

