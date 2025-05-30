NCJAR Hosts Free Community Housing Fair In Plainfield On June 14, 2025
This free, family-friendly event is designed to connect residents with vital housing resources, expert advice, and support services. Whether you're a first-time homebuyer, renter, or simply exploring your options, the Housing Fair offers practical, hands-on information that can help you make informed decisions and achieve your housing goals.
What Attendees Can Expect
Participants will have access to a variety of informational sessions and resource tables featuring:
Down Payment Assistance Programs
Credit Repair Services
Certified Housing Counselors
Affordable Housing Resources and Listings
Community members will have the opportunity to meet directly with housing professionals, lenders, nonprofit agencies, and government representatives dedicated to promoting equitable and sustainable housing solutions.
Preregistration Perks
Those who pre-register for the event will be automatically entered to win exciting prizes and giveaways, generously sponsored by our event partners. Space is limited, so early registration is encouraged.
Event Details
Date: Saturday, June 14, 2025
Time: 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Location: Charles and Anna Booker Elementary School, Plainfield, NJ
Cost: FREE admission and FREE parking
Register Today
Don't miss out on this valuable opportunity to access housing guidance and connect with professionals who are ready to help.
To register or learn more, visit .
North Central Jersey Association of Realtors®
+1 973-425-0110
email us here
Justin Kirkland
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment