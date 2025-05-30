Veeva To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences
PLEASANTON, Calif., May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV ) today announced participation in the following investor conferences:
-
Baird 2025 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference, New York, NY. Paul Shawah, EVP Strategy, is presenting on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 10:50 a.m. Eastern Time.
William Blair 45th Annual Growth Stock Conference, Chicago, IL. Brian Van Wagener, CFO, is presenting on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 1:20 p.m. Central Time.
The above presentations will be webcast. Links to the live and archived webcast will be available on Veeva's investor relations website at .
About Veeva Systems
Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva .
Veeva uses its href="" rel="nofollow" veev website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences, and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor Veeva's investor relations website in addition to following its press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.
Investor Relations Contact:
Gunnar Hansen
Veeva Systems Inc.
267-460-5839
[email protected]
Media Contact:
Maria Scurry
Veeva Systems Inc.
781-366-7617
[email protected] |
Legal Disclaimer:
