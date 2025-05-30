Sunmedtm Your CBD Store® And Independent Business Owners Oppose SB 3: A Call To Action For Texas Residents

SunmedTM | Your CBD Store® asks Texas Governor Greg Abbott to Veto Senate Bill 3

AUSTIN, Texas, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SunmedTM | Your CBD Store® stands in firm opposition to Texas Senate Bill 3 (SB 3), which threatens the livelihood of thousands of small and independent Texas merchants and business owners and denies access to a wide range of wellness and therapeutic products. This Bill, if signed into law, will have devastating consequences for Texas's small business community, including the loss of over 53,000 jobs and the closure of 8,000 businesses.

Key Concerns:

Massive Job Loss

SB 3 jeopardizes more than 53,000 jobs in the Texas hemp industry, directly threatening the livelihoods of families across the state.

Severe Economic Impact

The Bill's economic repercussions are extensive and disproportionately harmful to small and independently owned businesses that depend on the sale and merchandising of hemp products. A fiscal note from the Legislative Budget Board (LBB) projects a net negative impact of $19.27 million to general revenue-related funds for the biennium ending August 31, 2027. These losses are expected to increase annually, reaching an estimated $11.69 million by 2030. These projections are considered conservative, and the actual impact is expected to be significantly greater. (Source: Texas Senate Bill 3: Dan Patrick's Ban on All THC Products - Texas Policy Research )

Reduced Consumer Choice

SB 3 does not reflect the interests of Texas residents, who have consistently voiced strong support for accessible and responsibly regulated hemp products. Public hearings have included extensive testimony opposing the Bill, highlighting overwhelming community support.

Overly Restrictive Regulations

The Bill effectively amounts to an industry-wide ban by limiting permissible hemp-derived consumables to only isolated forms of CBD and CBG. These limitations exclude a variety of THC-free, broad-spectrum products that consumers rely on, and force businesses to develop entirely new product lines to remain compliant.

Unsustainable Costs for Small Businesses

SB 3 imposes burdensome licensing fees of $20,000 annually for retailers and $10,000 per year plus $500 per product for manufacturers. These fees place an undue financial strain on small businesses, threatening their sustainability.

Call to Action

We urge all Texans to oppose SB 3. Contact Governor Abbott and request that he veto this harmful legislation:



Call Governor Abbott : (512) 463-2000



Email the Governor : Contact Form



Sign the Texas Hemp Business Council Petition : Sign Petition

Sign the U.S. Hemp Roundtable Petition : Sign Petition

SunmedTM | Your CBD Store® stands with small businesses and the Texas communities they serve. We believe in protecting consumer access to safe, effective hemp products and supporting the local entrepreneurs who provide them. Join us in defending our industry, our economy, and our right to choose.

Contact

Patrick Shatzer

Sunmed l Your CBD Store

[email protected]

About SunmedTM | Your CBD Store ®

Sunmed | Your CBD Store, an affiliate of Sunflora, Inc., is the largest hemp retailer in the United States and the exclusive home of award-winning, hemp-derived Sunmed products. With 300+ nationwide locations across 42 states, the brand offers a premium in-store customer experience with access to 150+ nonpharmaceutical wellness formulas, including clinically proven sleep gummies, pain relief topicals, USDA-organic oil tinctures, and CBD for pets. Through in-store education, community involvement, and groundbreaking clinical research, Sunmed strives to empower modern wellness and enhance people's lives with natural science-backed products. Learn more at getsunmed

SOURCE Sunmed

