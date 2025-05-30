RISE Festival Unveils The Horizon -- One Of The Largest Music Festival Stages In The U.S.

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Blending architectural vision with large-format production, The Horizon will host an incredible lineup of world-class talent, led by, and– each headlining a night of the festival's three-day run.

Blending state-of-the-art production with architectural elegance, The Horizon introduces a dramatic new chapter for RISE – known for its iconic and inspiring Sky Lantern Ceremony. This year, the festival expands its footprint and its creative ambition, offering two exceptionally unique and immersive stages in an outdoor festival of art, music, and light.

THE HORIZON - A New Benchmark for Festival Stages

With 18 separate screens spanning a stage more than 200 feet wide and anchored by 12 stadium towers, The Horizon is built to rival the most celebrated stages in the world – pairing panoramic sound design with immersive video and lighting. Designed to hold thousands in an open desert setting, the new stage brings headliner-scale performances to the Mojave Desert while preserving the spiritual energy that defines RISE.

"We are unbelievably excited to debut The Horizon," said David Oehm, CEO of RISE Festival. "We have created something that doesn't just house performances – it amplifies them and elevates them. It's bold, breathtaking, and built for celebration."

THE COMPASS - The Heart of RISE

While The Horizon leads RISE into a new era, The Compass remains the centerpiece of the RISE experience. The longtime home of the RISE Sky Lantern Ceremony, the open air 360° Compass stage is surrounded by thousands of torches accented by comfortable lounges and gathering spaces for the collective sky lantern release beneath the stars.

With more than 40,000 sky lanterns released each night into the moonlit sky, many RISE guests are moved to tears by the remarkable sight of thousands of heartfelt messages gently ascending to the heavens.

Together, The Compass and The Horizon are two totally unique stages that will certainly create a once in a lifetime experience for RISE guests and will set the tone for the next decade of RISE.

About RISE Festival

Founded in 2014, RISE is the world's largest sky lantern festival featuring a collective celebration that blends art, music, and light in an unforgettable shared experience in the Mojave Desert south of Las Vegas. Returning for its 10th anniversary October 3rd, 4th, and 5th, 2025, RISE is a luminous celebration of light, sound, and soul, bringing people together in a shared journey of elevation and joy. As a non-profit charitable event, RISE is a collective art project dedicated to advancing the arts through education, appreciation, and financial support for artists around the world. Visit for more information.

