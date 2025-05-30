Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Parsons To Present At Baird's 2025 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference


2025-05-30 12:31:00
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHANTILLY, Va., May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) chair, president, and chief executive officer, Carey Smith, will present at Baird's 2025 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at approximately 2:35 p.m. Eastern Time.

This presentation will be available live via webcast on the investor relations section of Parsons' website ( ). A replay of the webcast also will be available on the website for 30 days.

About Parsons Corporation

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and intelligence, space and missile defense, transportation, environmental remediation, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

Contacts:
Media
Bryce McDevitt
Parsons Corporation
+1 		Investor Relations
Dave Spille
Parsons Corporation
+1

MENAFN30052025004107003653ID1109616480

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search