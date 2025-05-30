Colorado Teacher Named To Curriculum Associates' 2025 Class Of Extraordinary Educatorstm

Kimberly Alexander of Namaqua Elementary School in Loveland, CO, receives national recognition for pioneering innovative classroom strategies while driving high expectations and student achievement.

LOVELAND, Colo., May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Curriculum Associates has named Kimberly Alexander of Namaqua Elementary School in Loveland to its 2025 class of Extraordinary Educators , an annual program that celebrates and connects teachers from across the country who go above and beyond for their students in Grades K–8. Selected from hundreds of nominations, Alexander is part of a select group of 29 educators who exhibit best-in-class use of i-Ready®, i-Ready Classroom Mathematics, and/or Ready®. Alexander has also promoted growth and achievement through interim assessments, pioneered innovative engagement strategies, and raised the expectations and achievement of her students.

"My motto in the classroom is 'informed teaching for intentional growth,'" said Alexander. "By using i-Ready and other data sources to identify students' strengths and areas for growth, I can tailor my lessons, set meaningful goals, and provide targeted support that drives each student toward success."

This year's class of Extraordinary Educators includes a diverse range of backgrounds and roles-from classroom teachers to specialists and gifted support teachers. Each educator's application was reviewed by an internal selection committee composed of Curriculum Associates employees with various roles across the company and finalized by an advisory board that included Curriculum Associates and Extraordinary Educators alumni.

"The impact these teachers make creates ripple effects in their communities and across the country," said Kelly Sia, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "We are delighted to celebrate these remarkable educators and the transformative work they do to ensure better students outcomes. Our Extraordinary Educators, selected from hundreds of nominations and submissions, embody our mission of impact in the classroom and work to unlock the potential of every student."

This class of Extraordinary Educators will enjoy continued access to a network of their distinguished peers from across the country to collaborate, connect, and explore new and unique ways to prepare the next generation of learners. They will also receive access to professional learning opportunities, including an invitation to participate and present at the annual Extraordinary Educators Leadership Summit and other professional learning events.

