Quiddity Engineering Welcomes Cristina De La Garza, PE, As Senior Project Manager In Its San Antonio Office

SAN ANTONIO, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quiddity Engineering is thrilled to announce the appointment of Cristina De la Garza, PE, as Senior Project Manager in the company's fast-growing San Antonio office.

Cristina is an engineering professional with over 20 years in design, project management, and regulatory compliance for public and private sector entities. Her expertise is in small- and large-diameter water and sewer pipelines. From her most recent work at the San Antonio Water System (SAWS), she managed and coordinated the successful implementation of critical consent decree sewer capacity projects, the most notable being the 5-mile, 104" W-6 Tunnel Project around Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland. She brings a unique owner/engineer perspective to each project, with an expectation of high standards, schedule adherence, and budget efficiency.

Cristina formerly served as Governmental Project Engineer at SAWS where she collaborated with major stakeholders and small municipalities to scope, manage, design, and construct jointly bid utility adjustment and replacement projects, among other duties. As SAWS Engineering Pipelines Manager, her team was critical in executing capital projects that included large diameter sewer capacity projects, reducing sanitary sewer overflows and water main replacement projects in support of the City's water stewardship initiative. She also worked previously at Quiddity (then Jones and Carter) as a Senior Project Engineer. Her new role at Quiddity will continue her commitment to the water/wastewater industry through leadership and collaboration in the ever-expanding communities Quiddity serves.

"We're happy to welcome Cristina back to Quiddity," said Steve G. Berckenhoff, PE, Senior Vice President of Public Sector Operations. "San Antonio is a bustling market, and her background and experience significantly enhance our capabilities in this important region."

Cristina has a B.S. and an M.E. in Civil Engineering, both from Texas A&M University. She is a registered Professional Engineer.

About Quiddity Engineering

Quiddity is an Engineering News-Record Top 500 Design Firm providing innovative civil engineering solutions for public infrastructure and private development projects. Acclaimed as both a Top Workplace and Best Places to Work, Quiddity is a full-service civil engineering, planning, surveying and consulting firm with more than 700 employees in 10 offices across Texas and additional offices in Florida. Our team is organized around 12 services that support nearly 20 public and private market sectors. From wastewater treatment and highway design to multi-family housing and master-planned communities, we've been building community, inside and out, since 1976. For more information, visit .

