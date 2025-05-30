Quiddity Engineering Welcomes Steven Martin, PE, As Senior Project Manager In North Texas

HOUSTON, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quiddity Engineering, a Texas-based civil engineering, planning, and surveying firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Steven Martin, PE, as Senior Project Manager in the company's North Texas practice.

In his new role, Steven will lead Quiddity's efforts to continue their rapid expansion along the IH-35 corridor between Austin and the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Steve's breadth and depth of major infrastructure project development and delivery will help our clients stay ahead of, plan for, and manage the additional strain put on the region's infrastructure.

Steven is an accomplished engineering leader with 23 years of experience spanning public works and private consulting. He has executed large annual CIP budgets for both the public and private sectors by leading multidisciplinary teams and delivering complex infrastructure projects.

Steven's career includes roles in design engineering, project management, capital planning, construction management and inspections with a proven track record in delivering sustainable, high-impact transportation, municipal and development projects.

"Quiddity is very excited for Steven to join our team," said Dave Kochalca, PE, Regional Manager of Quiddity's North Texas Practice. "Further establishing Quiddity's presence in North Texas is an exciting new chapter for us. Quiddity has nearly a half-century of exceptional client service and Steven will help us expand our market reach. We look to deliver even greater value to new and existing clients and partners, and we will continue to positively impact our communities."

"I am motivated and truly excited to take on this new role with Quiddity," Steven said. "I look forward to working with Dave and a very talented team of professionals as Quiddity continues to deliver exceptional service to our clients."

Steven holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering from Texas Tech University. He is a registered Professional Engineer in Texas.

About Quiddity Engineering

Quiddity is an Engineering News-Record Top 500 Design Firm providing innovative civil engineering solutions for public infrastructure and private development projects. Acclaimed as both a Top Workplace and Best Places to Work, Quiddity is a full-service civil engineering, planning, surveying and consulting firm with more than 700 employees in 10 offices across Texas and additional offices in Florida. Our team is organized around 12 services that support nearly 20 public and private market sectors. From wastewater treatment and highway design to multi-family housing and master-planned communities, we've been building community, inside and out, since 1976. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Quiddity Engineering

