PROACTIS SA - Press Release 30.05.2025 (AFR report publication)

Postponement of publication of results and Annual Financial Report for the year ending January 31, 2025
Paris, France - (30 May 2025) - PROACTIS SA (ISIN code: FR0004052561) announces the postponement of the publication, originally scheduled for May 30, 2025, of its results and Annual Financial Report for the year ended January 31, 2025.
This postponement follows the delay in finalizing the audit by the statutory auditors of PROACTIS HOLDING LIMITED (parent company of PROACTIS SA) and the delay in agreeing certain matters with the auditors of PROACTIS SA, notably with regards to the impairment of goodwill and forming a conclusion on going concern. As such, PROACTIS SA has no choice but to postpone the publication of its results and Annual Financial Report for the year ending January 31, 2025.
PROACTIS SA and PROACTIS HOLDING LIMITED have already taken the necessary steps to complete the audits as quickly as possible.
PROACTIS SA will announce the next publication dates in a press release in the near future.
About Proactis SA ( ), a Proactis Company
Proactis SA connects companies by providing business spend management and collaborative business process automation solutions for both goods and services, through The Business Network. Our solutions integrate with any ERP or procurement system, providing our customers with an easy-to-use solution which drives adoption, compliance and savings.
Proactis SA has operations in France, Germany, USA and Manila.
Listed in Compartment C on the Euronext Paris Eurolist.
ISIN: FR0004052561 , Euronext: PROAC , Reuters: HBWO.LN , Bloomberg: HBW.FP
