New Book Empowers Readers To Unlock Peak Mental Performance Through Brain Health
Dr. Leigh Richardson shares science-backed strategies to boost focus and mental well-being.CA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned brain health expert Dr. Leigh Richardson is proud to announce the release of her latest resource: Turn Your Brain On To Get Your Game On: The How, What, Why to Peak Performance - a dynamic Workbook created to help readers take charge of their mental wellness by applying the science of brain health to everyday life.
A powerful companion to her original book, Turn Your Brain On To Get Your Game On, the new Workbook turns awareness into action. While the book laid the foundation by offering a clear, engaging“user's manual” for the brain, the Workbook equips readers with the practical tools, strategies, and exercises needed to implement meaningful change in their cognitive, emotional, and social well-being.
“This book was born from a desire to help people realize that it's okay to not be okay-but it's not okay to ignore it,” says Dr. Richardson.“We need to recognize the importance of brain health and address it in a positive, proactive way.”
Drawing on over 25 years of experience in neuroscience and mental performance, Dr. Richardson brings together her deep understanding of human behavior and brain function to help individuals recognize cognitive barriers, optimize their lifestyle choices, and strengthen the mental-physical connection. The Workbook offers a structured, science-backed framework for improving focus, reducing stress, and building lasting mental resilience.
Key Benefits of the Workbook:
-Helps readers assess where they are mentally, emotionally, and socially
-Provides guided exercises to improve cognitive flexibility, emotional regulation, and resilience
-Bridges knowledge with daily practice to reinforce long-term mental fitness
-Includes a powerful new chapter:“Reclaiming Your Relationship with Technology,” which addresses the cognitive and emotional cost of digital overload and offers tools for healthier tech habits
Through her work as the founder of the Brain Performance Center, Dr. Richardson has helped thousands reach their peak potential by addressing the root causes of mental challenges. Her integrated approach-combining neuroscience, coaching, and practical lifestyle interventions-has made her a trusted voice in the field of brain optimization.
Whether you're an athlete, student, executive, or anyone looking to improve clarity, performance, and emotional balance, Turn Your Brain On To Get Your Game On and its new Workbook are essential tools for personal growth and mental empowerment.
About Dr. Leigh Richardson:
Dr. Leigh Richardson is a brain health specialist, neurotherapist, and founder of the Brain Performance Center. She has been a leader in brain health since 2009 and is dedicated to advancing the concept of Brain Capital®-the return on investment in cognitive and emotional well-being. As an author, international speaker, and coach, she continues to champion mental fitness in today's high-demand world. A second book is currently in progress.
Learn more at:
About the Author:
Dr. Leigh Richardson is a brain health specialist with a mission to remove the stigma around mental health. She has been leading the conversation on neuroscience, brain optimization, and well-being since 2009. Through her writing, speaking, and therapeutic work, she continues to champion the importance of mental fitness in today's fast-paced world.
