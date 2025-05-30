Server Liquid Cold Plate Market Surges With 62.3% CAGR Key Growth In Internet & Telecom Sectors

BANGALORE, India, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Server Liquid Cold Plate Market is Segmented by Type (Copper Type, Copper+Aluminum Type), by Application (Internet, BFSI, Telecom, Energy, Healthcare).

The Server Liquid Cold Plate Market was valued at USD 153 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 4361 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 62.3% during the forecast period.

Claim Your Free Report:

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Server Liquid Cold Plate Market:

The server liquid cold plate market is undergoing a transformation driven by demand for high-efficiency cooling in increasingly compact, high-performance server environments. These cold plates are emerging as a vital component in both centralized and edge computing infrastructure. The ability to manage thermal loads effectively while reducing energy consumption positions them as a key solution in the evolution of sustainable and scalable data centers. With investments flowing into AI, cloud services, and decentralized computing, the market is poised for substantial growth across multiple sectors.

Unlock Insights: View Full Report Now!

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE SERVER LIQUID COLD PLATE MARKET:

The Copper+Aluminum type is gaining traction in the server liquid cold plate market due to its effective balance between performance and cost-efficiency. Copper ensures superior thermal conductivity, while aluminum contributes lightweight characteristics and reduces the overall cost of the cold plate assembly. This hybrid composition supports large-scale data center deployments where heat dissipation and structural optimization are critical. As high-density servers generate more heat, the need for reliable thermal solutions becomes essential. The growing demand for modular and scalable server infrastructure further pushes the adoption of copper+aluminum cold plates. Their adaptability to various cooling systems and improved thermal interface performance make them a preferred choice for data centers focused on performance-per-watt metrics and operational reliability.

Pure copper cold plates are contributing significantly to the server liquid cold plate market due to their unmatched thermal conductivity. These solutions are increasingly used in high-performance computing environments, including AI servers and GPU clusters, where efficient heat transfer is crucial to maintaining processing speed and system longevity. Copper's superior heat dissipation capabilities help reduce hotspots and extend component life. The expansion of hyperscale data centers and enterprise computing facilities further boosts the use of copper-based cold plates. Though more expensive than aluminum or hybrid variants, the performance benefits of copper justify its adoption in mission-critical infrastructure. This preference for premium cooling solutions is directly influencing the market's growth trajectory.

The explosive growth of internet usage, streaming platforms, cloud computing, and e-commerce has intensified the demand for efficient data center infrastructure. This surge requires servers with enhanced processing capabilities, which in turn generate higher thermal loads. Liquid cold plates offer a more effective solution than traditional air cooling systems, especially in high-density server racks. As internet data traffic continues to expand exponentially, especially with the growth of 5G and IoT ecosystems, data centers must implement robust cooling strategies. Liquid cooling using cold plates provides energy-efficient temperature regulation, supporting the uninterrupted performance of servers handling massive data flow, thus fueling the demand for advanced thermal management components.

Modern data centers are evolving toward compact, high-performance server racks that generate substantial heat. Traditional air-based cooling systems often fail to manage such thermal loads efficiently. Server liquid cold plates provide a direct-to-chip cooling solution, removing heat at the source and allowing data centers to maximize computing density without thermal throttling. The push for space optimization and improved energy efficiency has made cold plates essential for next-generation infrastructure, directly enhancing the market potential for these solutions across cloud service providers and colocation facilities.

High-performance computing applications in sectors such as scientific research, defense, and financial modeling require exceptional thermal management. Server liquid cold plates are ideal for HPC environments due to their ability to maintain stable temperatures under extreme processing conditions. These plates support the growing number of HPC clusters that drive AI, machine learning, and large-scale simulations. As governments and enterprises continue investing in supercomputing capabilities, demand for efficient thermal technologies like cold plates is expected to rise rapidly.

Governments and global institutions are enforcing stricter energy efficiency and environmental regulations on data centers. Server liquid cold plates consume significantly less energy for cooling compared to air-based systems. This lower power usage helps data centers meet regulatory standards and sustainability goals. Additionally, by reducing the need for massive HVAC systems, cold plates support overall infrastructure efficiency. These regulatory pressures are acting as a catalyst, pushing more data center operators to adopt liquid cooling solutions for long-term operational compliance.

The widespread integration of Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) into server systems for AI, analytics, and rendering tasks has led to increased thermal output. Unlike CPUs, GPUs can generate significantly more heat, demanding specialized cooling. Liquid cold plates offer efficient, localized cooling solutions that are well-suited for multi-GPU configurations. This compatibility has made them a preferred choice among hardware integrators and data center architects who aim to boost performance without compromising thermal stability.

One of the major trends propelling the server liquid cold plate market is the demand for modular and customizable solutions. Manufacturers are offering cold plates tailored to specific server architectures and workloads, ensuring optimized performance. This modularity allows data center operators to scale and configure systems based on usage patterns. It also reduces downtime during upgrades or maintenance. As enterprises move towards hyperconverged and software-defined infrastructures, adaptable cooling hardware is gaining greater significance.

Claim Yours Now!

SERVER LIQUID COLD PLATE MARKET SHARE

Global key players of Server Liquid Cold Plate include AVC, Auras, Cooler Master, CoolIT Systems, Boyd, etc. The top five players hold a share of about 96%.

In terms of product type, Copper+Aluminum Type is the largest segment, accounting for a share of 68%.

In terms of application, the Internet has a share of about 40 percent.

The North American market is witnessing strong adoption of server liquid cold plates due to the proliferation of hyperscale data centers and early integration of advanced cooling solutions.

In Europe, energy efficiency mandates are pushing the adoption of liquid cooling systems, including cold plates. The Asia-Pacific region, particularly China and India, is showing accelerated demand due to digitalization and rapid cloud infrastructure development.

Key Companies :



BOYD

AVC

Auras

Shenzhen Cotran New Material

Shenzhen FRD

Cooler Master

Nidec

Forcecon KENMEC

Inquire for Discount:

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

DISCOVER MORE INSIGHTS: EXPLORE SIMILAR REPORTS!

- The global market for Direct Liquid Cooling (DLC) Cold Plates for Server was valued at USD 33.7 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 1597 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 52.5% during the forecast period.

- Direct Liquid Cooling Servers Market

- Cold Plate Data Center Liquid Cooling Market

- The global market for Aluminum Liquid Cold Plate was estimated to be worth USD 270.2 Million in 2023 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 395.8 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- IDC Liquid Cooled Server Market

- The global Data Center Liquid Cooling Equipment market was valued at USD 2046 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 7838 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Direct to Chip Liquid Cooling Market

- Cold Plate Liquid Cooling Server Solutions Market

- The global market for Direct Chip Cooling Cold Plate for Server was valued at USD 33.7 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 1597 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 52.5% during the forecast period.

- Liquid Cooled Rack-mount Server Market

- Liquid Cooled GPU Server Market

DISCOVER OUR VISION: VISIT ABOUT US!

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

GET A FREE QUOTE

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website:

Blog:

Pinterest:

Twitter:

Facebook:

YouTube: @valuatesreports6753















Logo:

SOURCE Valuates Reports

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED