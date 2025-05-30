Waterways Cruises And Events Launches 2025 Summer Cruise Series Aboard Renovated Sightseer Yacht

Seattle's Waterways Cruises unveils two exciting new cruises and the return of a favorite, offering unique sightseeing and sunset experiences aboard the renovated Sightseer this summer, with departures from South Lake Union and Fisherman's Terminal.

SEATTLE, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterways Cruises and Events is kicking off the summer season with the return of its popular Unwind Cruise and the launch of two brand-new experiences: the Sip and Sunset Cruise and the Seattle Sightseeing Cruise. All three are hosted aboard the Sightseer, a casual, open-air yacht fully renovated in 2023 to enhance guest comfort and panoramic views.

The Unwind Cruise and Sip and Sunset Cruise will depart from South Lake Union, offering laid-back, social experiences with skyline views, light bites and a selection of wine, beer and cocktails. The Seattle Sightseeing Cruise, departing from Fishermen's Terminal, will offer a narrated journey through the ship canal with a brief tour of Lake Union and back to the Ballard Locks

"These cruises give guests a fun and easy way to enjoy summer in Seattle," said Jeff Culton, chief operating officer at Waterways Cruises and Events. "We're excited to relaunch the Sightseer with experiences that highlight the best of the city-from iconic skyline sunsets to the unique history of our waterways."

In addition to its summer cruise series, Waterways has expanded its offerings with the launch of Lakeside, a new land-based event venue located on the South Lake Union waterfront. Designed for weddings, corporate gatherings and private celebrations, Lakeside offers a modern, flexible space that complements Waterways' on-the-water experiences and provides guests with a scenic, versatile setting in the heart of the city.

The summer cruise series launches in June, with regular departures through the season. Full schedules, ticket details and onboard offerings are available at .

About Waterways Cruises and Events

Founded in 1994, Waterways Cruises and Events is a family-owned company that offers premier cruise experiences on Seattle's lakes and Puget Sound. What began as a single charter yacht has grown into a fleet of four dining and entertainment vessels, hosting more than 60,000 guests each year. Waterways hosts a wide range of events, including weddings, corporate functions, private celebrations and public dining cruises. In 2025, the company expanded its offerings with the opening of Lakeside, a modern event venue located on South Lake Union.

SOURCE Waterways Cruises and Events

