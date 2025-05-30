Liquidlink Announces Availability For Meetings During XRP Las Vegas 2025 And Provides Strategic Update On The Xrpfy Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, BC, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiquidLink AI Corp., a Web3 analytics and infrastructure company, today announced its availability for meetings during, taking place on. The company invites developers, partners, and investors to connect during the event to explore collaboration opportunities around its flagship product suite,

Introducing Xrpfy: A Self-Custody-First Discovery and Analytics Platform for XRPL

Xrpfy is a next-generation discovery and analytics platform purpose-built for the XRP Ledger (XRPL) . Designed to empower users through self-custody tools , Xrpfy operates fully client-side- except for its discovery engine -and does not take custody of assets or facilitate trades.

Key features of the Xrpfy platform include:



Discovery Engine : Search for Real World Assets (RWAs) , stablecoins, and a wide range of Web3 tokens issued on XRPL.



DEX Intelligence : Discover potentially cost-efficient trading routes and arbitrage opportunities across the XRPL decentralized exchange (DEX) and automated market makers (AMMs). Xrpfy uses available market data to estimate trading paths to the best of its analytical ability, but does not guarantee the lowest possible cost or execution.



Pure Self-Custody Tools : Navigate XRPL directly- LiquidLink does not custody funds or mediate transactions . All tools are provided for independent, user-controlled activity.

RWA-Focused Launchpad : A self-custody launch and asset management interface , designed for issuers and dealers of tokenized RWAs . The platform offers optional integrations for KYC workflows and jurisdictional compliance . LiquidLink does not issue, sell, or broker tokens -it solely provides the underlying software, leaving full control and regulatory responsibility with qualified users operating in their own jurisdictions.



Tiered Launch Roadmap

LiquidLink plans to launch the first version of Xrpfy by the end of Q2 2025 , featuring a core set of discovery, analytics, and self-custody capabilities. Additional modules and features will roll out in a tiered manner throughout the year , with product development informed by community feedback and partner collaboration.

Charting a Multi-Chain Future

While LiquidLink remains focused on unlocking the full potential of XRPL, it is also preparing for a multi-chain future . Planned support includes tooling for key Bitcoin Layer 2 ecosystems:



Lightning Network



Liquid Network



RGB Protocol

Taproot Assets



In addition, the company is evaluating integration with Axelar and other cross-chain technologies to enable broader interoperability for RWAs, stablecoins, and Web3 applications.

About LiquidLink AI Corp.

LiquidLink AI Corp. (formerly Milo Media Technologies Inc. ) is a Vancouver-based Web3 infrastructure and analytics firm developing next-generation platforms for decentralized finance and digital asset ecosystems. A wholly owned subsidiary of Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (CSE: EATS) (OTCPK: EATBF) (FSE: 988), a publicly traded investment issuer, LiquidLink builds self-custody-first tools powered by AI and advanced analytics for the Web3 and payments space.

Media Contact:

Press & Communications

LiquidLink AI Corp.

...

