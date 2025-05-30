Radical Clean Solutions Ltd. Terminates Asset Purchase Agreement With Agriforce Growing Systems Ltd. And Files Lawsuit For Breach Of Contract

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radical Clean Solutions Ltd. (“Radical” or the“Company”), a Nevada corporation headquartered on Long Island, New York, today announced that it has formally notified AgriForce Growing Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: AGRI) (“AgriForce”) of the termination of the previously executed asset purchase agreement dated August 16, 2024.

The termination was based on what Radical alleges to be multiple material breaches of the agreement by AgriForce. These alleged breaches include:



Failure to fund Radical's monthly operations budget as contractually required;

Failure to use commercially reasonable efforts to advance Radical's business; Failure to support key certification efforts essential to the business.



In connection with the termination, Radical and its founder, Roger Slotkin, have filed a lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against AgriForce Growing Systems Ltd. The suit alleges material breaches of various agreements, and Radical and Mr. Slotkin are seeking damages and other appropriate relief.

Despite these developments, Radical Clean Solutions remains committed to its mission and is actively taking steps to re-establish operations. The Company will continue advancing its technical product development, certification processes, and expanding its relationships with existing and prospective distributors and sales agents.

About Radical Clean Solutions Ltd.

Radical Clean Solutions is a technology-driven company focused on delivering innovative, clean solutions for disinfection and sanitation across various industries.

