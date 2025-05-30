Advanced Obstetrics & Gynecology, LLC Celebrates Major Expansion And Ongoing Excellence In Women's Healthcare Across NJ

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Advanced Obstetrics & Gynecology, LLC, a cornerstone of women's healthcare in Central New Jersey, proudly announces its recent growth.

FLEMINGTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Advanced Obstetrics & Gynecology, LLC , a cornerstone of women's healthcare in Central New Jersey , proudly announces its recent growth. Through the years, Advanced Obstetrics and Gynecology has expanded from a single office to 4 locations, reaffirming its commitment to delivering comprehensive, compassionate care to women of all ages and backgrounds. What began as a solo practice has grown substantially in recent years. Most recently, in September of 2024, they expanded their Branchburg location to a larger, multi-provider office.

Advanced Obstetrics & Gynecology has offices established in Lebanon, Branchburg, and two convenient locations in Flemington. Recent renovations of several of their offices position them to serve a broader patient base while maintaining their personalized, patient-first approach.

The office renovations and growth reflect the practice's unwavering dedication to state-of-the-art quality care and led to the addition of skilled professionals who share the same mission. Among the talented providers joining the team are Kelly Frys, DO, and Katy Hagan, CNM, WHNP-BC, whose expertise and commitment to women's health have strengthened the practice's ability to provide expert care through every phase of life.

“We are committed to provide our patients the best and highest level of care in a compassionate manner...it is our privilege to use our newly renovated spaces to serve our patients,” per Dr. Yelena Belkina.

Advanced Obstetrics & Gynecology, LLC's board-certified physicians, CNM, and highly trained clinical team guide patients through the evolving stages of womanhood-from puberty and fertility through pregnancy, menopause, and beyond. With advanced diagnostic tools and a focus on preventive wellness, the practice ensures each patient receives the support, education, and treatment they need to make confident, informed health decisions.

The team offers a wide range of services, including:

-Comprehensive well-woman exams and annual screenings

-Family planning, contraception, and infertility services

-Pregnancy care for both normal and high-risk cases

-Evaluation and treatment of gynecological conditions such as endometriosis, PCOS, fibroids, and pelvic pain

-Minimally invasive surgical procedures, including laparoscopy, hysteroscopy, and endometrial ablation

-Vaginal revitalization services including MonaLisa Touch®

By combining modern medical innovations with a foundation of empathy and professionalism, Advanced Obstetrics & Gynecology, LLC remains at the forefront of women's healthcare in New Jersey.

To book an appointment or explore the practice's full range of services, visit or call the nearest location at 908-806-0080.

