Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
13 DCP Rank Officers Transferred In Maharashtra

13 DCP Rank Officers Transferred In Maharashtra


2025-05-30 12:00:24
(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) In a major reshuffle, the Maharashtra government on Friday transferred 13 IPS officers of the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).

Of the 13 officers, 10 are from the Greater Mumbai area, while three are from other districts.

Krishna Kant Upadhyay, who is the DCP, Headquarters 1, has been posted as the DCP, Zone 3, while Datta Nalawade, who is the DCP, CID, Disclosure, has been appointed as the DCP, Zone 10, the DCP, Protection, Mahesh Chimte as the DCP, Zone 12, the DCP, Zone 6, Navnath Dhavle as the DCP, Anti-Narcotics Squad, and the DCP, Zone 7, Vijaykant Sagar as the DCP, Port.

Further, Prashant Pardeshi, who is the DCP, Mantralaya Security, has been appointed as the DCP, Transport, South, the DCP, Armed Forces, Kalina, Nimit Goyal as the DCP, Special Action Squad, the DCP, Zone 3, Dattatray Kamble as the DCP, Special Branch 1, replacing Purshottam Karhad, who has been appointed the DCP, Cyber Crime, and the DCP, Zone 10, Sachin Gunjal, as DCP, Prohibition, Crime Branch.

Satara's Superintendent of Police, Samir Shaikh, has been posted as the DCP, Mumbai Zone 6, Ahilyanagar's Superintendent of Police Rakesh Ola, as the DCP, Mumbai Zone 7, and Assistant Inspector General, Law and Order, Raj Tikak Roshan as the DCP, CID, Disclosure.

The transfer order was issued by Mumbai's Joint Commissioner of Police, Administration, Nishith Mishra.

MENAFN30052025000231011071ID1109616421

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search