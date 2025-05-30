13 DCP Rank Officers Transferred In Maharashtra
Of the 13 officers, 10 are from the Greater Mumbai area, while three are from other districts.
Krishna Kant Upadhyay, who is the DCP, Headquarters 1, has been posted as the DCP, Zone 3, while Datta Nalawade, who is the DCP, CID, Disclosure, has been appointed as the DCP, Zone 10, the DCP, Protection, Mahesh Chimte as the DCP, Zone 12, the DCP, Zone 6, Navnath Dhavle as the DCP, Anti-Narcotics Squad, and the DCP, Zone 7, Vijaykant Sagar as the DCP, Port.
Further, Prashant Pardeshi, who is the DCP, Mantralaya Security, has been appointed as the DCP, Transport, South, the DCP, Armed Forces, Kalina, Nimit Goyal as the DCP, Special Action Squad, the DCP, Zone 3, Dattatray Kamble as the DCP, Special Branch 1, replacing Purshottam Karhad, who has been appointed the DCP, Cyber Crime, and the DCP, Zone 10, Sachin Gunjal, as DCP, Prohibition, Crime Branch.
Satara's Superintendent of Police, Samir Shaikh, has been posted as the DCP, Mumbai Zone 6, Ahilyanagar's Superintendent of Police Rakesh Ola, as the DCP, Mumbai Zone 7, and Assistant Inspector General, Law and Order, Raj Tikak Roshan as the DCP, CID, Disclosure.
The transfer order was issued by Mumbai's Joint Commissioner of Police, Administration, Nishith Mishra.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment