All Implementing Agencies Must Ensure 100 Pc Fund Utilisation: Maharashtra Minister

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) Mumbai Suburban District Guardian Minister and city BJP President, Ashish Shelar, on Friday, instructed that all implementing agencies must ensure 100 per cent fund utilisation for the greater interest of the citizens.

Minister Shelar, who chaired the District Planning Committee meeting, underscored the urgent need for 100 per cent utilisation of funds allocated under tribal development schemes.

Highlighting the state government's directive to conduct a tribal population census, he emphasised that accurate data will enable more effective and targetted planning.

He instructed that a comprehensive blueprint be developed to ensure essential civic amenities reach tribal hamlets and settlements.

Additionally, he directed officials from the police, public works, and the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to treat the concerns raised by elected representatives with utmost seriousness and take swift, decisive action to resolve them.

"The District Planning Committee serves as a vital platform for advancing public welfare, with every issue raised reflecting the concerns of the people. It is the duty of all implementing agencies to ensure that government funds are fully and effectively utilised for the greater good of the citizens. Hence, department heads must ensure the complete utilisation of allocated funds. Officers should promptly resolve the issues raised by public representatives during the meeting," Minister Shelar said.

Emphasising the urgent need to redevelop old and dilapidated buildings in the district, Minister Shelar said that the state government has introduced a policy to provide residents of such structures with a monthly rent assistance of Rs 20,000.

This measure aims to ease the transition process and accelerate redevelopment efforts, the Minister added.

He also announced that mass nets will be installed in landslide-prone areas, with Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) responsible for locations where wall heights are below nine metres and the Public Works Department handling sites with taller structures.

He urged all departments to deliver clear and satisfactory responses to queries raised during the meeting and ensure timely resolution of all pending issues.

Compliance reports must be factual, promptly shared with committee members, and officials must respond swiftly and decisively to every matter highlighted, the Minister said.

The committee sanctioned a total outlay of Rs 1,088 crore during the meeting, the Minister added.

He also announced the approval of the Force One training centre at Kalina.

A resolution moved by BJP legislator Pravin Darekar was unanimously passed to exclude the newly designated forest area of Ketkipada and its adjoining settlements from the buffer zone of Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

This decision aims to enable the in-situ rehabilitation of more than 80,000 residents who continue to be deprived of basic civic amenities.

The matter will now be pursued with both the state and Central governments, and taken up through legal channels.

The Committee members also highlighted several critical issues, including the escalating drug menace, women's safety, construction of bridges and footpaths, road maintenance, nullah cleaning, tribal welfare, and the delivery of essential services to residents living on forest land.