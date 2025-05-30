The ALS Association Teams Up With MLB Pitcher Aaron Nola To #Strikeoutals And Recognize 5Th Annual Lou Gehrig Day

Philadelphia Phillies Pitcher Continues Support of Fight Against ALS in Honor of Late Uncle

ARLINGTON, Va., May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The ALS Association is recognizing the 5th annual Lou Gehrig Day, taking place June 2nd at baseball parks across the country. Lou Gehrig Day honors the legacy of the legendary first baseman, who was diagnosed with ALS at the height of his playing career. He died on June 2, 1941, just two years after his diagnosis. Sadly, ALS is still 100% fatal and can strike anyone at any time.

As part of the nationwide effort, the ALS Association will be partnering with baseball teams across the country to host events commemorating Lou Gehrig Day . These events may include pre-game ceremonies, special on-field presentations, guest speakers and fundraising initiatives.

"Lou Gehrig Day is an important opportunity to remind baseball fans around the country about the urgent need for a cure for ALS," said Brian Frederick, chief marketing and communications officer for the ALS Association. "Lou was an incredible player who inspired millions but could not beat this fatal disease. With the public's help, we can turn ALS from fatal to livable and then cure it. We have an amazing community of people living with ALS and their loved ones and they need our support."

For the second consecutive season, the ALS Association is teaming up with Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola to raise awareness of ALS and support research and care through the the Big League Impact campaign. Nola is donating $1,500 for every strikeout he records to the ALS Association, a $500 increase from last season's $1,000 per strikeout commitment. The cause remains deeply personal to him after losing his uncle, Alan Andries, to ALS in 2021.

In recognition of his ongoing advocacy, Nola was recently named a 2025 Philanthropy Award Winner by the Major League Baseball Players Trust, which awarded a $10,000 grant in his honor to the ALS Association. Nola was recognized for his dedication to ALS research and his charitable efforts supporting veterans.

"We are grateful to Aaron and everyone in baseball who supports the fight against ALS," said Larry Falivena, a person living with ALS who serves on the ALS Association Board of Trustees. "We may support different teams on the field, but off the field, we are all dedicated to making ALS livable and then curing it. We have made great strides in ALS research and care since Lou Gehrig was diagnosed and we have to keep the momentum going."

The ALS Association encourages fans, players, and organizations to join the fight against ALS by finding a Lou Gehrig Day game in their community by visiting als/4ALS or by joining Aaron and his campaign to Strike Out ALS at als/strikeoutals. Together, we can honor Lou Gehrig's legacy, cheer for our beloved teams and make ALS History.

About ALS

ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. Eventually, people with ALS lose the ability to initiate and control muscle movement, which often leads to total paralysis and death within two to five years of diagnosis. For unknown reasons, veterans are more likely to develop ALS than the general population.

About the ALS Association

The ALS Association is the largest philanthropic funder of ALS research in the world. The Association funds global research collaborations, assists people with ALS and their families through its nationwide network of care and certified clinical care centers, and advocates for better public policies for people with ALS. The ALS Association is working to make ALS a livable disease while urgently searching for new treatments and a cure. For more information about the ALS Association, visit our website at als .

SOURCE The ALS Association

