The Financial Partners Celebrates 15 Years Of Premium Finance Excellence Grounded In Expertise And Legacy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Financial Partners is celebrating its 15 years in the insurance industry with a clear mission to continue its legacy.

Duluth, Georgia, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Financial Partners Group (TFP), a premier life insurance brokerage agency specializing in premium finance, is celebrating its 15th anniversary, marking a milestone in an industry where trust, precision, and consistent performance are paramount. Founded in 2010 by veteran advisor Michael (Mike) Smith (and now retired partner Kathleen M. Donnelly), TFP has earned a national reputation for delivering highly specialized, mathematically sound premium financing strategies for high-net-worth clients through its TFP Legacy Plan.







The Financial Partners

What started as a means to capture profit and control over business placed outside a former general agency has evolved into a powerhouse niche firm that is now synonymous with integrity and success in the premium finance life insurance (PFLI) sector.

“Most people in financial services shy away from life insurance. I leaned in,” says Smith, whose journey began in 1983 and took a pivotal turn in 2011, when a prominent family office trusted him to restructure a portfolio of life insurance assets. His recommendation, premium financing, was bold, and it set TFP on a trajectory that would define its identity.

That project became the proving ground for what would later become the TFP Legacy Plan: a customizable framework that combines leverage, tax advantages, and equity index performance to create maximum death benefit or tax-free retirement income with minimal out-of-pocket cost.

“Premium financing is conceptually simple, but in practice, it's highly complex. If this isn't what you do every day, you shouldn't be doing it without a committed, knowledgeable partner,” Smith explains. That belief underpins the firm's client-first, advisor-supported approach. Smith is hands-on in every major client engagement, guiding strategy design and participating in early client conversations to ensure the plan fits both the client's financial goals and risk tolerance.

Despite the controversy that sometimes surrounds premium finance, TFP's track record is a point of pride. Smith further shares,“We may not be able to prevent everything, but our commitment to due diligence, documentation, and constant client engagement is what has protected our clients.” The TFP Legacy Plan continues to adapt to changes in the market of interest rates, inflation, and estate tax exposure, offering high-net-worth individuals a structured, scalable way to leverage life insurance for tax-free income, estate planning, and wealth transfer.

Smith credits his early mentor, a retired industry expert, for urging him to build independent models, a move that now defines TFP's continuous innovation. He shares,“We've taken the design further, deeper. Every model is custom-built, and every assumption is stress-tested. And if a client isn't mentally or financially suited for premium finance, we'll tell them not to do it.” That honesty has built trust.

As for the future, TFP is built to last. In late 2024, Smith finalized a succession plan that included his daughter, Kennedy Smith, and rising team member and Director of Logistics and Case Management, Harris Vinson, each now a minority stakeholder in the firm.“I want clients to know that this business isn't just about me but a legacy for us and them. Kennedy and Harris are deeply committed, capable, and already driving growth. There's a real, living succession plan here.”

Fifteen years long-standing, TFP now enters its next chapter with the same clarity that shaped its founding: delivering precise, customized, and responsibly managed premium finance solutions that protect legacies and amplify wealth.

There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation.

