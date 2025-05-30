Indian Delegation Arrives In Ethiopia To Expose Pakistan On Terrorism

MENAFN - IANS) Addis Ababa, May 30 (IANS) The Indian all-party delegation, led by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) Supriya Sule, arrived on Friday in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, carrying forth India's strong message on zero-tolerance against terrorism as part of India's diplomatic outreach on Operation Sindoor.

The visit marks a continuation of India's strategic outreach to garner international support against cross-border terrorism emanating from the soil of Pakistan

The delegation reached Addis Ababa after concluding a successful visit to South Africa, reaffirming India's resolute and united stance against terrorism.

"As the all-party parliamentary delegation concludes its successful visit to South Africa, High Commission of India, Pretoria bids a warm farewell to the MPs and wishes them a safe and pleasant journey!," the Indian High Commission in Pretoria posted on X on Friday.

Earlier on Thursday, during a press engagement with local media in South Africa, the delegation highlighted the strong India-South Africa strategic partnership, including the background of incidents leading to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor in its response, and India's resolute approach of zero tolerance against cross-border terrorism.

The delegation also conveyed India's message of peace, non-violence, and tolerance by offering floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg.

The delegation met leaders of the African National Congress (ANC) of South Africa, led by Fikile Mbalula, Secretary-General of ANC. The African leaders welcomed and appreciated the briefing by the delegation and also expressed solidarity with India and condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

The meeting was joined by leaders of the ANC, including Mahlengi Bhengu, ANC National Spokesperson, Alvin Botes, Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Thandi Moraka, Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Andile Lungisa, ANC NEC member, Mntuwoxolo Ngudle, ANC Youth League Secretary General, and Mzwandile Masina, Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Trade, Industry and Competition.

The all-party delegation led by Supriya Sule comprises BJP leaders Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Anurag Thakur and V. Muraleedharan, Congress leaders Manish Tewari and Anand Sharma, Telugu Desam Party's Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, Aam Aadmi Party leader Vikramjeet Singh Sawhney, and former diplomat Syed Akbaruddin.

The delegation is a part of India's global diplomatic outreach campaign to highlight the significance of Operation Sindoor and India's continued fight against Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism.