Pakistan Using Terrorism As Instrument Of Statecraft: Indian Delegation In Sierra Leone

MENAFN - IANS) Freetown, May 30 (IANS) The high-level all-party Parliamentary delegation from India led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde on Friday interacted with several foreign diplomats in Sierra Leone to galvanise international action against terrorism and decisively counter the tactics of those who perpetrate, support, and sponsor cross-border terror activities against India.

The delegation led by Shinde also includes Bansuri Swaraj, Atul Garg, Manan Kumar Mishra, Sasmit Patra, E.T. Mohammed Basheer, S.S. Ahluwalia, and former Ambassador Sujan Chinoy.

Patra, during an interview with a local TV channel, also launched a scathing attack on Pakistan's use of terrorism as an instrument of statecraft.

"The need for Pakistan to abandon terror tactics in favour of peace and prosperity resonates across millions of Sierra Leoneans," Patra was quoted as saying by the High Commission of India in the West African nation.

The delegation also held extensive discussions with Abdulai Caulker, the National Security Coordinator of Sierra Leone, aiming at enhancing security cooperation between both countries.

"Under my leadership, all-party delegation met with Abdulai Caulker, the National Security Coordinator of Sierra Leone. During this significant meeting, we held in-depth discussions aimed at strengthening security cooperation between India and Sierra Leone," Shinde posted on X on Friday

"Key topics included joint strategies to combat cross-border terrorism, controlling the financing of terrorism, enhancing security systems, and establishing rapid alert mechanisms in the context of cybersecurity. We reached a mutual consensus on deepening the trust and cooperation between our two nations. I am confident that this collaboration will play a decisive role in the effective implementation of future security strategies," the post added.

Earlier, during a meeting with the delegation, Sierra Leone's Deputy Leader of the Opposition, Daniel Brima Koroma, said, "Whatever India is going through, it is not just your problem, it is our problem too... Though not permanent, we are members of the UN Security Council".

Additionally, in an extraordinary gesture reflecting strong relations between both countries, the parliament of Sierra Leone on Thursday observed a moment of silence in honour of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

The Indian delegation thanked the Speaker and Parliamentarians of the country for their special gesture of friendship and solidarity in India's fight against terrorism.

"While leading the Indian all-party delegation, I had the opportunity to meet Segepoh Solomon Thomas, Speaker of the Parliament of Sierra Leone, along with Members of Parliament and members of the Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. During the meeting, we held detailed discussions on enhancing mutual cooperation to strengthen global peace and security, as well as on jointly combating terrorism through multilateral platforms," Shinde said in a post on X.

It also met Deputy Defence Minister Muana Brima Massaquoi of Sierra Leone, briefing him about India's strategic restraints in its counter terrorism operations and reaffirming zero tolerance for terrorism.

"India and Sierra Leone enjoy warm and friendly relations rooted in shared democratic values, South-South cooperation, and a common vision for a secure and prosperous future. This visit is expected to further consolidate bilateral relations and foster deeper strategic understanding between the two nations," read a statement issued by the High Commission of India in Freetown.

The delegates are a part of India's global diplomatic outreach campaign to highlight the significance of Operation Sindoor and India's continued fight against Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism