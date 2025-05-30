Forten At Columbia Debuts With Luxury Rentals And Hotel-Inspired Living
All homes feature floor-to-ceiling windows that invite natural light and offer open neighborhood or skyline outlooks in many units. Select residences include private outdoor balconies or terraces, extending the living space and connecting indoors with the city beyond. Each unit is equipped with smart entry via key fob, in-unit washer & dryer, individually controlled heating and cooling, and modern bathroom fixtures - bringing together comfort, security, and efficiency in every detail. Residents will also enjoy a suite of premium amenities, including a fitness center, a residents' lounge, and a landscaped rooftop terrace offering panoramic views of the city skyline. The building also provides 47 enclosed parking spaces, ensuring convenient access for vehicle owners.
Conveniently located just one block from the A/B/C/D subway lines and minutes from Columbia University, Forten at Columbia offers seamless connectivity to everything that defines uptown Manhattan. A shuttle bus to Columbia makes campus access effortless, while Central Park and Columbus Circle are just one stop (10-min) away by train. Steps from Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Lincoln Market, cafés, restaurants, and parks, this location places residents at the intersection of academic energy, daily convenience, and urban escape - all within easy reach.
"We are proud to represent Forten At Columbia," said Cathy Huang, CEO of Acre NY Realty. "Its prime location makes it an incredibly convenient option for students, offering easy access to campus while providing a modern, comfortable living environment."
For more information or to schedule a tour, please visit .
About Acre NY Realty
Acre NY Realty is one of the most influential real estate brokerages in New York. Acre prides itself on providing the highest quality and comprehensive services to clients. Acre provides extensive market research and analysis, pre-development & post-construction advice, investment strategies, and leasing and sales services. Acre's success has led to over $300M+ in annual sales revenue. For more information, please visit
Media Contact:
Jackie Han
2126538880
[email protected]
SOURCE Acre NY Realty
