APMEX Raises $54,000 To Fight Hunger In Oklahoma

Throughout the week, APMEX hosted engaging in-office events to raise funds and awareness, including raffles, food sales, a basketball shootout, dunk tank, video game competitions, a cornhole tournament, and more. These events encouraged team camaraderie and a shared commitment to giving back.

Thanks to the generosity and enthusiasm of its team, APMEX raised $54,000 to benefit the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.

The week of giving culminated in hands-on volunteerism as numerous APMEX employees participated in the Stamp Out Hunger food drive on Saturday, May 10. This annual event, organized by the National Association of Letter Carriers, is the largest single-day food drive in the country. APMEX team members volunteered at local post offices, helping to sort and process food donations.

In total, APMEX volunteers helped sort approximately 39,960 pounds of food, providing an estimated 33,300 meals to Oklahoma families facing food insecurity.

"Every year, I'm inspired by the passion our team brings to Fun Week-not just in having fun, but in showing up for our community. Raising $54,000 and helping provide over 33,000 meals is a testament to what we can achieve together." said Ken Lewis, CEO of APMEX.

APMEX is honored to continue supporting the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma and encourages other local businesses to join the effort to fight hunger year-round.

