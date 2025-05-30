Fannie Mae Announces Results Of Tender Offer For Any And All Of Certain CAS Notes

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA ) today announced the results of its fixed-price cash tender offers (each, an "Offer" and, collectively, the "Offers") for any and all of certain Connecticut Avenue Securities® (CAS) Notes listed in the table below (the "Notes") upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase and related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery, each dated as of May 22, 2025 (collectively, the "Offer Documents"). Certain of the classes of Notes subject to the Offers were issued by the REMIC trusts identified in the table below (each, a "Trust"). Fannie Mae is the holder of the ownership certificate issued by each Trust and, as a result, the sole beneficial owner of each Trust. A total of approximately $1,798 million in original principal amount of Notes were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn on or before the designated expiration time for the Offers, which was 5:00 PM New York City time on May 29, 2025. The table below sets forth the original principal balance of the Notes, the percentage of original principal amount tendered, and the original principal amount tendered in the Offers.

Name of Security REMIC Trust (if applicable) CUSIP ISIN Original Principal Balance1 Percentage of Original Principal Amount Tendered2 Original Principal Amount Tendered3 Connecticut Avenue Securities, Series 2017-C01, Class 1M-2 Notes N/A 30711XEP5 US30711XEP50 $154,854,281 99.55 % $154,154,281 Connecticut Avenue Securities, Series 2017-C02, Class 2M-2 Notes N/A 30711XGP3 US30711XGP33 $25,780,837 21.63 % $5,575,540 Connecticut Avenue Securities, Series 2017-C02, Class 2B-1 Notes N/A 30711XGQ1 US30711XGQ16 $102,914,000 0.19 % $200,000 Connecticut Avenue Securities, Series 2017-C04, Class 2M-2 Notes N/A 30711XLT9 US30711XLT99 $21,494,381 100.00 % $21,494,381 Connecticut Avenue Securities, Series 2017-C05, Class 1M-2 Notes N/A 30711XNX8 US30711XNX83 $144,160,661 97.95 % $141,205,661 Connecticut Avenue Securities, Series 2017-C05, Class 1B-1 Notes N/A 30711XNW0 US30711XNW01 $51,530,558 2.09 % $1,075,000 Connecticut Avenue Securities, Series 2017-C06, Class 1B-1 Notes N/A 30711XQW7 US30711XQW73 $44,547,596 21.45 % $9,555,000 Connecticut Avenue Securities, Series 2017-C07, Class 1M-2 Notes N/A 30711XUX0 US30711XUX01 $151,995,556 98.03 % $149,000,556 Connecticut Avenue Securities, Series 2018-C01, Class 1B-1 Notes N/A 30711XYW8 US30711XYW81 $60,864,671 95.44 % $58,086,912 Connecticut Avenue Securities, Series 2018-C03, Class 1M-2 Notes N/A 30711XJ70 US30711XJ702 $160,955,380 94.41 % $151,955,380 Connecticut Avenue Securities, Series 2018-C03, Class 1B-1 Notes N/A 30711XJ62 US30711XJ629 $99,111,000 35.81 % $35,494,000 Connecticut Avenue Securities, Series 2018-C05, Class 1M-2 Notes N/A 30711XY24 US30711XY248 $108,649,613 80.61 % $87,577,614 Connecticut Avenue Securities, Series 2018-C06, Class 1B-1 Notes N/A 30711X3M4 US30711X3M42 $64,944,000 11.51 % $7,475,000 Connecticut Avenue Securities, Series 2019-R03, Class 1B-1 Notes Connecticut Avenue Securities Trust 2019-R03 20753MAE8 US20753MAE84 $153,095,000 100.00 % $153,095,000 Connecticut Avenue Securities, Series 2022-R03, Class 1M-1 Notes Connecticut Avenue Securities Trust 2022-R03 20753XAA2 US20753XAA28 $484,882,000 96.04 % $465,668,000 Connecticut Avenue Securities, Series 2022-R04, Class 1M-1 Notes Connecticut Avenue Securities Trust 2022-R04 20753YCH3 US20753YCH36 $415,412,000 85.71 % $356,036,000







$2,245,191,534 80.07 % $1,797,648,325



1 Represents the aggregate original principal amount of the applicable Class issued on the issue date thereof, less the aggregate original principal amount of such Class repurchased by the Company pursuant to one or more prior tender offers, if applicable. Does not include the original principal balance of the ineligible securities. The amounts have been adjusted to reflect reported exchange activity of RCR Notes or Exchangeable Notes into Notes eligible for tender initiated during the tender offer period. 2 Rounded to the nearest hundredth of a percent. 3 Original Principal Amount tendered includes $37,190,000 of Notes tendered using the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery.

The settlement date for the Notes tendered and accepted for purchase in the Offers is expected to occur on June 2, 2025 (the "Settlement Date"). Any Notes tendered and accepted for purchase in the Offers using the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery are expected to be purchased on June 3, 2025.

BofA Securities acted as the designated lead dealer manager and Wells Fargo Securities acted as the designated dealer manager for the Offers. Global Bondholder Services Corporation was engaged as the tender agent and information agent for the Offers.

Related Links:

CAS Notes Tender Offer Press Release

CAS Notes Tender Offer Frequently Asked Questions

Follow Fannie Mae

fanniemae

Fannie Mae Newsroom



Photo of Fannie Mae



Fannie Mae Resource Center

1-800-2FANNIE

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities of Fannie Mae, including the Notes. Nothing in this press release constitutes advice on the merits of buying or selling a particular investment. Any investment decision as to any purchase or sale of securities referred to herein must be made solely on the basis of information contained in the Offer Documents, and no reliance may be placed on the completeness or accuracy of the information contained in this press release. The Offers are not being made to holders of the Notes in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities, blue sky or other laws of such jurisdiction. In any jurisdiction in which the securities laws or blue sky laws require the Offer to be made by a licensed broker or dealer, the Offer will be deemed to be made on behalf of the Company by BofA Securities, Inc. or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC (as applicable) or one or more registered brokers or dealers that are licensed under the laws of such jurisdiction.

You should not deal in securities unless you understand their nature and the extent of your exposure to risk. You should be satisfied that they are suitable for you in light of your circumstances and financial position. If you are in any doubt you should consult an appropriately qualified financial advisor.

This release includes forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the timing and expected settlement and closing of the purchase of the Notes in a tender offer. These forward-looking statements are based on Fannie Mae's present intent, beliefs or expectations, but forward-looking statements are not guaranteed to occur and may not occur. Actual results may turn out to be different from these statements. Factors that may lead to different results are discussed in "Risk Factors," "Forward-Looking Statements," and elsewhere in the Offer Documents and the documents incorporated by reference therein. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Fannie Mae assumes no obligation to update this information.

Connecticut Avenue Securities is a registered mark of Fannie Mae. Unauthorized use of this mark is prohibited.

SOURCE Fannie Mae

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED