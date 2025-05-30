Fannie Mae Announces Results Of Tender Offer For Any And All Of Certain CAS Notes
|
Name of Security
|
REMIC Trust (if applicable)
|
CUSIP
|
ISIN
|
Original Principal Balance1
|
Percentage of Original Principal Amount Tendered2
|
Original Principal Amount Tendered3
|
Connecticut Avenue Securities, Series 2017-C01, Class 1M-2 Notes
|
N/A
|
30711XEP5
|
US30711XEP50
|
$154,854,281
|
99.55 %
|
$154,154,281
|
Connecticut Avenue Securities, Series 2017-C02, Class 2M-2 Notes
|
N/A
|
30711XGP3
|
US30711XGP33
|
$25,780,837
|
21.63 %
|
$5,575,540
|
Connecticut Avenue Securities, Series 2017-C02, Class 2B-1 Notes
|
N/A
|
30711XGQ1
|
US30711XGQ16
|
$102,914,000
|
0.19 %
|
$200,000
|
Connecticut Avenue Securities, Series 2017-C04, Class 2M-2 Notes
|
N/A
|
30711XLT9
|
US30711XLT99
|
$21,494,381
|
100.00 %
|
$21,494,381
|
Connecticut Avenue Securities, Series 2017-C05, Class 1M-2 Notes
|
N/A
|
30711XNX8
|
US30711XNX83
|
$144,160,661
|
97.95 %
|
$141,205,661
|
Connecticut Avenue Securities, Series 2017-C05, Class 1B-1 Notes
|
N/A
|
30711XNW0
|
US30711XNW01
|
$51,530,558
|
2.09 %
|
$1,075,000
|
Connecticut Avenue Securities, Series 2017-C06, Class 1B-1 Notes
|
N/A
|
30711XQW7
|
US30711XQW73
|
$44,547,596
|
21.45 %
|
$9,555,000
|
Connecticut Avenue Securities, Series 2017-C07, Class 1M-2 Notes
|
N/A
|
30711XUX0
|
US30711XUX01
|
$151,995,556
|
98.03 %
|
$149,000,556
|
Connecticut Avenue Securities, Series 2018-C01, Class 1B-1 Notes
|
N/A
|
30711XYW8
|
US30711XYW81
|
$60,864,671
|
95.44 %
|
$58,086,912
|
Connecticut Avenue Securities, Series 2018-C03, Class 1M-2 Notes
|
N/A
|
30711XJ70
|
US30711XJ702
|
$160,955,380
|
94.41 %
|
$151,955,380
|
Connecticut Avenue Securities, Series 2018-C03, Class 1B-1 Notes
|
N/A
|
30711XJ62
|
US30711XJ629
|
$99,111,000
|
35.81 %
|
$35,494,000
|
Connecticut Avenue Securities, Series 2018-C05, Class 1M-2 Notes
|
N/A
|
30711XY24
|
US30711XY248
|
$108,649,613
|
80.61 %
|
$87,577,614
|
Connecticut Avenue Securities, Series 2018-C06, Class 1B-1 Notes
|
N/A
|
30711X3M4
|
US30711X3M42
|
$64,944,000
|
11.51 %
|
$7,475,000
|
Connecticut Avenue Securities, Series 2019-R03, Class 1B-1 Notes
|
Connecticut Avenue Securities Trust 2019-R03
|
20753MAE8
|
US20753MAE84
|
$153,095,000
|
100.00 %
|
$153,095,000
|
Connecticut Avenue Securities, Series 2022-R03, Class 1M-1 Notes
|
Connecticut Avenue Securities Trust 2022-R03
|
20753XAA2
|
US20753XAA28
|
$484,882,000
|
96.04 %
|
$465,668,000
|
Connecticut Avenue Securities, Series 2022-R04, Class 1M-1 Notes
|
Connecticut Avenue Securities Trust 2022-R04
|
20753YCH3
|
US20753YCH36
|
$415,412,000
|
85.71 %
|
$356,036,000
|
|
|
|
|
$2,245,191,534
|
80.07 %
|
$1,797,648,325
|
|
1 Represents the aggregate original principal amount of the applicable Class issued on the issue date thereof, less the aggregate original principal amount of such Class repurchased by the Company pursuant to one or more prior tender offers, if applicable. Does not include the original principal balance of the ineligible securities. The amounts have been adjusted to reflect reported exchange activity of RCR Notes or Exchangeable Notes into Notes eligible for tender initiated during the tender offer period.
|
2 Rounded to the nearest hundredth of a percent.
|
3 Original Principal Amount tendered includes $37,190,000 of Notes tendered using the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery.
The settlement date for the Notes tendered and accepted for purchase in the Offers is expected to occur on June 2, 2025 (the "Settlement Date"). Any Notes tendered and accepted for purchase in the Offers using the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery are expected to be purchased on June 3, 2025.
BofA Securities acted as the designated lead dealer manager and Wells Fargo Securities acted as the designated dealer manager for the Offers. Global Bondholder Services Corporation was engaged as the tender agent and information agent for the Offers.
Related Links:
CAS Notes Tender Offer Press Release
CAS Notes Tender Offer Frequently Asked Questions
Follow Fannie Mae
fanniemae
Fannie Mae Newsroom
Photo of Fannie Mae
Fannie Mae Resource Center
1-800-2FANNIE
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities of Fannie Mae, including the Notes. Nothing in this press release constitutes advice on the merits of buying or selling a particular investment. Any investment decision as to any purchase or sale of securities referred to herein must be made solely on the basis of information contained in the Offer Documents, and no reliance may be placed on the completeness or accuracy of the information contained in this press release. The Offers are not being made to holders of the Notes in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities, blue sky or other laws of such jurisdiction. In any jurisdiction in which the securities laws or blue sky laws require the Offer to be made by a licensed broker or dealer, the Offer will be deemed to be made on behalf of the Company by BofA Securities, Inc. or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC (as applicable) or one or more registered brokers or dealers that are licensed under the laws of such jurisdiction.
You should not deal in securities unless you understand their nature and the extent of your exposure to risk. You should be satisfied that they are suitable for you in light of your circumstances and financial position. If you are in any doubt you should consult an appropriately qualified financial advisor.
This release includes forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the timing and expected settlement and closing of the purchase of the Notes in a tender offer. These forward-looking statements are based on Fannie Mae's present intent, beliefs or expectations, but forward-looking statements are not guaranteed to occur and may not occur. Actual results may turn out to be different from these statements. Factors that may lead to different results are discussed in "Risk Factors," "Forward-Looking Statements," and elsewhere in the Offer Documents and the documents incorporated by reference therein. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Fannie Mae assumes no obligation to update this information.
Connecticut Avenue Securities is a registered mark of Fannie Mae. Unauthorized use of this mark is prohibited.
SOURCE Fannie MaeWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment