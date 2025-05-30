Trump Media Closes Bitcoin Treasury Deal

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Launches Far-Reaching Bitcoin Treasury Strategy

SARASOTA, Fla., May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. (Nasdaq, NYSE Texas: DJT) ("Trump Media" or the "Company"), operator of the social media platform Truth Social, the streaming platform Truth+, and the FinTech brand Truth.Fi, announced today that it has closed its previously announced private placement offering (“the Offering”) with approximately 50 institutional investors.

The Offering consisted of the sale of (i) 55,857,181 shares of the Company's common stock, at a price of $25.72 per share, for gross proceeds of approximately $1.44 billion and (ii) 0.00% convertible senior secured notes due 2028 in the principal amount of $1.00 billion, at the conversion price of $34.72 per share, for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $2.44 billion. Trump Media will use the approximately $2.32 billion in net proceeds from the Offering to create a Bitcoin treasury and for other general corporate purposes and working capital.

One of the largest Bitcoin treasury deals for any public company, the net proceeds from this Offering and the Company's strategy will make Trump Media one of the top Bitcoin holders among publicly-traded U.S. firms with one of the most comprehensive Bitcoin treasury strategies.

Trump Media's CEO and Chairman Devin Nunes said,“Trump Media is focused on acquiring great assets, and this deal will give us the financial freedom to implement the rest of our strategies. It means the Company will have more than $3 billion in liquid assets and our shareholders will have exposure to Bitcoin. The deal positions Trump Media for the kind of rapid expansion we've always envisioned, and we look forward to advancing even further throughout the America First economy.”

The Offering will place Bitcoin on Trump Media's balance sheet alongside existing cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments totaling $759.0 million as of the end of the first quarter of 2025.

Yorkville Securities, LLC and Clear Street LLC acted as Co-lead placement agents, with BTIG, LLC and Cohen & Company Capital Markets acting as Co-placement agents (collectively, the“Placement Agents”). Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. acted as financial advisor. Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP is serving as legal counsel to the Company. Reed Smith LLP is serving as legal counsel to the Placement Agents.

and Anchorage Digital will provide custody for Trump Media's Bitcoin treasury.

About Trump Media

The mission of Trump Media is to end Big Tech's assault on free speech by opening up the Internet and giving people their voices back. Trump Media operates Truth Social, a social media platform established as a safe harbor for free expression amid increasingly harsh censorship by Big Tech corporations, as well as Truth+, a TV streaming platform focusing on family-friendly live TV channels and on-demand content. Trump Media is also launching a financial services and FinTech brand incorporating America First investment vehicles.

