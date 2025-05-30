Noridian Healthcare Solutions Announces New Senior Vice President, Chief Medical Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FARGO, N.D., May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC (Noridian), a leader in healthcare administration solutions, is proud to announce the promotion of Fred Mamuya, M.D., Ph.D., to an elevated role of Senior Vice President, Chief Medical Officer on Noridian's senior executive team.









Dr. Mamuya brings more than 20 years of experience to this position, with a specialty in cardiology and vascular medicine. In his previous role as Vice President of Medical Policy at Noridian, Dr. Mamuya has been instrumental in advancing Noridian's clinical quality standards, ensuring compliance with federal and state regulations and leading a team of 17 physicians in policy development.

“Dr. Mamuya's expertise and leadership have played a key role in elevating the clinical strategy of our work within the programs we serve,” said Noridian President and CEO Jon Bogenreif.“In this new role, he will continue to drive clinical excellence and guide the strategic direction of our medical initiatives, which we anticipate expanding as we seek to meet the ever-evolving needs of our customers.”

As Senior Vice President, Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Mamuya will oversee Noridian's medical policy and clinical strategy functions, providing executive medical leadership across departments and furthering Noridian's mission to enable access to care, eliminate barriers and elevate people by delivering high-quality solutions.

Noridian congratulates Dr. Mamuya on this well-earned advancement and looks forward to his continued impact in this expanded role.

About Noridian Healthcare Solutions

Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC (Noridian) develops solutions for federal, state and health plan programs through a full suite of innovative offerings, including claims processing, medical review, contact center and provider administrative services. Headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota, with staff located throughout the nation, Noridian administrates people-first services across all 50 U.S. states. Leveraging its decades of experience, the Noridian team designs and implements customizable, high-quality solutions to eliminate common health care barriers, enabling access to care. For more information, visit .

Media Contact

Cailin Shovkoplyas, Communications Manager

701-282-1503

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at