Touchpoints Launches Linqed Online To Transform Benefits Communication And Employee Engagement

A white-labeled platform that unifies email, SMS, push, and strategy to simplify benefits communication and boost workforce engagement.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Touchpoints, a leader in strategic employee communication and benefits education, proudly announces the official launch of LinQed Online -a fully integrated, white-labeled platform designed to unify messaging, increase engagement, and help employers drive measurable outcomes, especially when it comes to educating employees about their benefits.Designed for modern organizations and dispersed workforces, LinQed Online consolidates email, SMS, push notifications, Microsoft Teams, and internal news feeds into one responsive, mobile-friendly platform-ensuring that employees stay connected and informed across every device and channel.But LinQed Online is more than just a communication tool-it's a strategic solution. Each implementation begins with a discovery session and a 12-month communication blueprint using Touchpoints' proprietary COMS Strategy Framework, ensuring alignment with business goals, benefits initiatives, and employee engagement metrics.“LinQed Online bridges the gap between technology and strategy,” said Chip Abernathy, CEO of Touchpoints.“By combining multi-channel delivery with thoughtful planning, we're helping employers not just communicate-but communicate with purpose, especially around the employee benefits that matter most.”Key Features of LinQed Online:. Multi-Channel Messaging: Integrates email, SMS, push notifications, Teams, and news feeds into one unified platform.. Mobile-Responsive Design: Optimized for accessibility and usability across all devices.. White-Labeled Experience: Fully customizable to reflect your brand and internal culture.. Targeted Communication: Deliver personalized messages to specific departments, locations, or roles.. Built-In Analytics: Measure engagement, track impact, and demonstrate ROI.. Employee Benefits Focus: Simplify complex benefit topics with pre-built, easy-to-understand content that drives smarter decisions.. Strategic Blueprint: Includes a tailored communication strategy that aligns with business and HR goals.. Touchpoints also provides access to a comprehensive content library covering healthcare benefits, wellness, workplace safety, and cybersecurity-helping employers educate employees while reducing costs and enhancing benefit participation.Organizations already using LinQed Online report measurable improvements in employee engagement, benefit awareness, and internal alignment.To learn more or to schedule a personalized demo, visit .About TouchpointsTouchpoints is a strategic communication firm helping employers reduce costs, mitigate risks, and improve employee engagement through targeted messaging and innovative technology. With over 20 years of experience, Touchpoints empowers businesses to better communicate benefit value, strengthen workforce connection, and drive organizational success.

