Bettiah SP Suspends Two Constables For Failing To Identify Accused In Court
The suspended constables have been identified as Parmanand Rajak and Ranjeet Kumar, both posted at Sikta police station in West Champaran district.
According to the SP, both constables were part of a raiding team that conducted an operation at Jhumka village on April 12, 2024. During the raid, the team was attacked by locals, and both constables sustained injuries. Despite the resistance, police managed to arrest Shamim Alam, a primary accused in FIR No. 151/23 lodged at Sikta police station.
When Shamim Alam was produced in court recently, both constables-called eyewitnesses-refused to identify him, despite being injured by the accused during the raid.
Following the incident in court, the Bettiah SP conducted a review of the case and found evidence of serious indiscipline, dereliction of duty, and suspected collusion with the accused. Based on these findings, both constables were suspended on Friday.
“This kind of behaviour from police personnel is unacceptable. Their failure to fulfil their duty as eyewitnesses not only compromises the case but raises serious questions about their integrity," said a senior police officer in an official statement on Friday.
The official has also recommended strict departmental action against both constables under the relevant service rules.
Earlier on April 1, 2025, an assistant sub-inspector and two Home Guard personnel were suspended by Kaimur SP Harimohan Shukla for their misconduct in duty.
The action was taken based on a video, captured on NH-19 in Mohania, which shows officers allegedly assaulting a truck driver and demanding a bribe.
Reacting to the viral clip, Kaimur SP Harimohan Shukla suspended ASI Prabhat Kumar and recommended stopping the work of two Home Guards personnel to the Kaimur district magistrate.
