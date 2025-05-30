Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc. Engages Tradigital Marketing Group To Enhance Investor Relations Services

Company Reaffirms Commitment to Transparent Communications

HONOLULU, Hawaii, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc. (OTC: ECGS), a leading bottler specializing in purified and spring water, today announced it has engaged TraDigital Marketing Group (TraDigital) a leading investor relations firm, to support its shareholder communication and investor outreach efforts. This engagement is designed to enhance shareholder engagement while maintaining full compliance with OTC Markets, SEC, and FINRA regulations.

TraDigital will assist ECGS in developing and implementing a comprehensive investor relations program aimed at increasing transparency and engagement with the investment community. Services will include strategic communication planning, dissemination of financial disclosures, and maintaining an updated investor relations website with access to SEC filings, press releases, and corporate updates. The firm will also facilitate targeted outreach to retail and institutional investors to broaden awareness of ECGS' strategic growth programs and corporate milestones. TraDigital may also engage third-party digital marketing providers to support targeted, compliant online campaigns, such as website content updates or social media posts. These digital marketing efforts will be conducted in strict adherence to OTC Markets' guidelines, avoiding overly promotional, speculative, or misleading communications, and will be pre-approved by ECGS' management and legal counsel to ensure compliance. All promotional materials will be filed through OTC Markets' Disclosure and News Service and will reference the company's publicly available SEC filings. To maintain transparency, ECGS discloses that TraDigital has been engaged for a six-month period with a consideration of 850,000 shares, restricted under Rule 144, paid upon engagement.

"We are pleased to partner with TraDigital to strengthen our communication with shareholders and the broader investment community," said W.J. (Bill) Delgado, CEO of ECGS. "Their expertise in investor relations for OTC-listed companies will help us effectively communicate our growth strategy and announce our achievements while ensuring compliance with regulatory standards. We explicitly disavow any unauthorized promotional activities and will promptly address any such activities to protect our investors."

TraDigital Marketing Group brings extensive experience in supporting small-cap and micro-cap companies, with a focus on crafting clear and compelling narratives for investors. The engagement is expected to enhance ECGS' visibility in the capital markets while maintaining a commitment to accurate and timely disclosures.

About Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc.

Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc. is a restructured and growth-focused bottler specializing in purified and natural spring water. With a focus on the Hawaiian Islands, Asia, and North America, ECGS is committed to utilizing advanced sourcing, manufacturing, and packaging methods to deliver the highest quality water products. For more information, check out and .

About TraDigital IR

TraDigital specializes in investor relations, corporate communications, digital/social media, and capital advisory solutions to emerging growth public and private companies across multiple sectors. Learn more at .

Forward Looking Statement

Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

