Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Dane County, WI Family Law Firm Opens Fight Against Domestic Violence Scholarship For Fall 2025

Dane County, WI Family Law Firm Opens Fight Against Domestic Violence Scholarship For Fall 2025


2025-05-30 11:16:38
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) We are currently accepting applications for the Fight Against Domestic Violence Scholarship for the Fall 2025 semester, with a final deadline of October 8, 2025. This scholarship is open to students 18 years or older who are currently enrolled or accepted at an accredited university.

Every semester, undergraduate and graduate students are invited to apply for the Fight Against Domestic Violence Scholarship for the opportunity to receive $2,000. To be considered for the scholarship, applicants must also write an essay of no more than 1,000 words about how the underlying causes of domestic violence should be addressed on a widespread level.

For more details, visit .

About John T. Fields & Associates, LLC

At the law firm of John T. Fields & Associates, LLC, we represent clients in various issues of divorce and family law. From our office in Madison, we offer our legal services to residents of Dane County and the surrounding area, including Rock County, Jefferson County, Dodge County, Sauk County, Columbia County, and Green County.

We are open to inquiries and questions via consultation. To reach out to us today, visit our website at or call our firm at 608-729-3590.

SOURCE John T. Fields & Associates, LLC

MENAFN30052025003732001241ID1109616369

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search