Dane County, WI Family Law Firm Opens Fight Against Domestic Violence Scholarship For Fall 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) We are currently accepting applications for the Fight Against Domestic Violence Scholarship for the Fall 2025 semester, with a final deadline of October 8, 2025. This scholarship is open to students 18 years or older who are currently enrolled or accepted at an accredited university.

Every semester, undergraduate and graduate students are invited to apply for the Fight Against Domestic Violence Scholarship for the opportunity to receive $2,000. To be considered for the scholarship, applicants must also write an essay of no more than 1,000 words about how the underlying causes of domestic violence should be addressed on a widespread level.

For more details, visit .

About John T. Fields & Associates, LLC

At the law firm of John T. Fields & Associates, LLC, we represent clients in various issues of divorce and family law. From our office in Madison, we offer our legal services to residents of Dane County and the surrounding area, including Rock County, Jefferson County, Dodge County, Sauk County, Columbia County, and Green County.

We are open to inquiries and questions via consultation. To reach out to us today, visit our website at or call our firm at 608-729-3590.

SOURCE John T. Fields & Associates, LLC