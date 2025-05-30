Dane County, WI Family Law Firm Opens Fight Against Domestic Violence Scholarship For Fall 2025
Every semester, undergraduate and graduate students are invited to apply for the Fight Against Domestic Violence Scholarship for the opportunity to receive $2,000. To be considered for the scholarship, applicants must also write an essay of no more than 1,000 words about how the underlying causes of domestic violence should be addressed on a widespread level.
For more details, visit .
About John T. Fields & Associates, LLC
At the law firm of John T. Fields & Associates, LLC, we represent clients in various issues of divorce and family law. From our office in Madison, we offer our legal services to residents of Dane County and the surrounding area, including Rock County, Jefferson County, Dodge County, Sauk County, Columbia County, and Green County.
We are open to inquiries and questions via consultation. To reach out to us today, visit our website at or call our firm at 608-729-3590.
SOURCE John T. Fields & Associates, LLC
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment