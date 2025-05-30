Buffalo Grove, IL Criminal Defense Attorney Named As 2025 Lake County Lawyer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The mission of the Lake County Bar Association is to "foster respect for the administration of law" and promote a strong justice system. The Lake County Bar Association offers a referral service that points clients toward qualified lawyers, serving as an invaluable resource for both legal professionals and people seeking representation.

With over 20 years of experience practicing criminal law, Attorney Matthew Gebhardt stands out as a truly devoted professional who works with clients one-on-one throughout intense criminal cases. His membership in the Lake County Bar Association highlights his commitment to the administration of justice and the goodwill he has fostered with his colleagues.

About The Law Offices of Matthew R. Gebhardt, P.C.

The Law Offices of Matthew R. Gebhardt, P.C. is a criminal defense firm that serves clients throughout Lake County and surrounding areas, including Buffalo Grove, Deerfield, Libertyville, Mundelein, and other cities. We handle a wide variety of criminal law cases, including DUI, traffic crimes, juvenile offenses, drug charges, and sex crimes. As a former prosecutor, Attorney Gebhardt is highly familiar with the legal proceedings of a criminal charge, allowing him to effectively strategize on behalf of defendants.

To arrange a free initial consultation, you can call our Buffalo Grove office at 847-239-4703. If you have any inquiries about the legal services our firm provides, you can visit our website at .

SOURCE The Law Offices of Matthew R. Gebhardt, P.C.