Tevogen Details Its Artificial Intelligence Initiative, Tevogen.AI Proprietary AI-Powered Immunotherapy With Microsoft And Databricks Partnerships

aims to integrate advanced machine learning and predictive modeling into Tevogen Bio's proprietary ExacTcellTM technology to significantly enhance its target identification and pre-clinical processes, thereby strengthening the Company's pipeline of innovative immunotherapies, accelerating clinical timelines, and substantially reducing development costs.

Tevogen.AI currently has two proprietary technologies, each with patents pending, and an internal valuation of these assets is forthcoming. The Company plans to expand its AI initiative with applications that extend well beyond Tevogen Bio. In preparation for this anticipated growth, Tevogen is expanding its headquarters to include dedicated facilities for team of data scientists and engineers.

Tevogen CEO, Dr. Ryan Saadi, commented,“Healthcare is one of the largest segments of our economy, projected to approach $5 trillion in the U.S. in 2025 and a significant contributor to our rising national debt. vision extends beyond transforming how therapies are developed; it is expected to make a meaningful impact across multiple sectors of healthcare. I applaud the leadership team at Tevogen.AI and our strategic partners for their innovative efforts and contributions that will help define the future of healthcare.”

Strategic Partnerships:

Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT ): Provides industry-leading AI expertise, cloud computing infrastructure (Azure), and scientific resources to accelerate drug discovery processes.

Databricks: Supplies specialized data engineering and analytics capabilities to refine Tevogen's AI models and enhance predictive accuracy.

Proprietary Tevogen.AI Technology:

PredicTcellTM: AI tools capable of accurately predicting immunologically active peptide complexes and their interactions with T cell receptors, driving precision in immunotherapy treatments.

The PredicTcell platform is a collection of multiple algorithms which performs in-silico predictions for candidate selection across multiple diseases. It continually improves with each accurate prediction through model tuning and reinforcement, helping expand our understanding of T cell receptor bindings, and therefore shortening the in-vivo process and expanding Tevogen Bio's pipeline. To date, Tevogen.AI has developed a continually expanding, terabyte-scale database that processes millions of protein and peptide interactions spanning numerous diseases and the human genome.

AdapTcellTM: Algorithms to decode the interactions between human leukocyte antigens (HLA) and T cells.

AdapTcell is expected to significantly enhance Tevogen Bio's understanding of immune responses and open new therapeutic avenues, especially in areas with minimal existing data. As our understanding of key interactions expand, AdapTcell built algorithms perform experiments unlocking insights into genetics and proteomics. The platform aims to expand upon the cross sections of genetics and protein interactions and build an HLA specificity map.

Tevogen.AI plans to expand into clinical trial patient identification using the information collected from its PredicTcell and AdapTcell platforms to drive efficiency, cost reduction and deliver targeted results.

Tevogen remains committed to transparent communication with its stockholders and will continue providing clear updates on the progress and achievements of

