Chase Buchanan Wealth Management Achieves Status as the Only Global Expat-Focused CII International Professional Partner

Chase Buchanan Wealth Management , a leading global wealth management and financial advisory provider, has unveiled its latest achievement. It has successfully applied to become an International Professional Partner Firm of the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII), the professional body concentrating on the insurance and financial planning sectors.

Being recognised through the voluntary application process demonstrates the company's dedication to upholding the highest professional standards. Partner firms prove their alignment with the CII Code of Ethics, demonstrate their investments in workforce professional development and showcase efforts to establish best practices in the profession.



The Significance of Chase Buchanan's Achievement as a CII International Professional Partner Firm

Chase Buchanan has become the singular organisation operating in the private wealth management space and providing dedicated support services for international expatriates across Europe to hold CII International Professional Partner Firm membership.

This positions the already established company as a provider of choice both for financial advisory clients and the professional tax, finance and investment specialists working throughout its offices. Partner firms adhere to three core CII principles, including commitments to:





Continue working to augment faith in the financial planning and insurance sectors by adhering to the CII Code of Ethics and always acting in the best interests of their clients.

Investing in workforces and colleagues by providing funding for ongoing training programmes and support with professional development. Actively promoting the value and importance of professional qualifications, maintaining optimal levels of professional expertise, and continuing with professional development initiatives through the Chartered Insurance Institute or other affiliated and suitably accredited providers.

While Chase Buchanan has long advocated for ethics-focused advice and has published numerous guides offering education about the reasons expatriates should always source support from properly accredited and regulated financial advisers, working as a CII partner cements its position.



Why CII International Professional Partner Status Ties Into Chase Buchanan's Objectives

The international company has earned a reputation for personalised, bespoke, and reliable advice and for the breadth of its services. These span financial and succession planning , investment advisory, and wealth management expertise, and mean the partnership status perfectly fits into the group's framework.

As the newest company permitted to use the IPPF designation and display the CII International Professional Partner Firm logo, Chase Buchanan joins a number of well-regarded financial services and insurance providers. Still, it is uniquely the only wealth management firm in Europe solely focused on providing professional support for expatriates.

Lee Eldridge, Group CEO and Head of Investment Advisory at Chase Buchanan, says, 'We have always provided first-class services and access to the finest advisory support across all our international teams, ensuring that expatriates and global investors make informed and confident decisions based on the parameters that matter most to them.

CII International Professional Partner Firm status fits into this seamlessly and represents the way we have worked over the years to establish long-standing, trusted relationships with our clients. Individuals and families depend on our advisers and wealth managers to provide exceptional professional support while keeping a keen eye on the best ways to protect their wealth for future generations.

Working with the CII to become a recognised partner is the latest step in our development, and something we are proud to hold as a global wealth management firm, with an overarching aim to always deliver reliable, impartial advice.

This is also a great opportunity to acknowledge our outstanding advisers, who hold exceptionally high qualifications and accreditations, and who embody the Chase Buchanan spirit of accessible, jargon-free, and friendly communications without the complexities that can make financial decision-making seem harder to navigate.'



The Background of Chase Buchanan Wealth Management

Chase Buchanan's motto is 'trusted advice made simple,' which is borne out by the many positive testimonials published by clients. They value the transparency around fees and commissions, the personalisation of recommendation reports, and the assurance that the wealth management firm is entirely independent.

Chase Buchanan is a privately owned organisation committed to independent ownership to avoid prevalent issues around limited advice or product offerings. It offers unbiased advice from professionals qualified to an elevated standard and supported by a team of Chartered Tax Advisers and a specialist Tax Barrister.

To date, the company has nine international offices supported by a UK Administration Centre. It has invested significantly in expanding capacity to meet the continually higher demand for professional advisory assistance for expatriates and businesses with assets and interests across borders.



About Chase Buchanan Private Wealth Management

Chase Buchanan is a highly regulated wealth management company that specialises in providing global finance solutions for those with a global lifestyle. We are global financial advisers, supporting expatriates around the world from our regulated European headquarters, and local offices across Belgium, Canada, Canary Islands, Cyprus, France, Malta, Portugal, Spain, UK and the USA.

All investments carry risk, including the potential loss of capital. You should carefully consider whether investing is suitable for you, taking into account your personal circumstances, financial situation, and risk tolerance.

Chase Buchanan Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission with CIF Licence 287/15.

