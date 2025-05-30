Flexi-View Lending Closes $9.5 Million Commercial Loan For Property Acquisition In Dallas, TX
The 34-month term loan was originated by James McDonough, a seasoned commercial lending professional known for structuring competitive financial solutions tailored to complex real estate transactions. With an interest rate of 10.75%, the financing enables the borrower to act swiftly on a high-value investment opportunity in one of the nation's most dynamic real estate markets.
“This transaction reflects our ongoing mission to provide flexible, timely, and high-impact lending solutions for commercial real estate investors,” said Tim Murray, spokesperson for Flexi-View Lending.“Dallas remains a vibrant and growing market, and we are proud to play a role in facilitating strategic acquisitions in this area.”
Flexi-View Lending continues to be a preferred partner for investors and developers seeking speed, certainty, and expertise in commercial financing.
About Flexi-View Lending
Flexi-View Lending is a national provider of innovative commercial real estate financing solutions. Specializing in bridge loans, acquisition financing, and value-add opportunities, Flexi-View Lending combines deep market knowledge with fast execution to empower clients to seize critical investment opportunities.
