THE CLAIRES WORKSHOP OPENS TO PUBLIC: PSYCHIC DEVELOPMENT CIRCLE FOR SOBER WITCHES LAUNCHES JUNE 2025

Designed as a Workshop for Witches, The Claires Workshop is a live, psychic development experience that helps participants strengthen their innate abilities.

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What if your deepest intuitive gifts were not a distraction from your sobriety, but a path toward it? For many witches in recovery, reconnecting with their psychic senses has become a profound part of healing. Now, for the first time, the Recovery Coven is opening its signature members-only series to the public, beginning with The Claires Workshop in June.

This new public event, offered monthly through the Recovery Coven, represents a key milestone for the Sober Witch Life Movement. Designed as a Workshop for Witches in Recovery , The Claires Workshop is a live, two-hour psychic development experience that helps participants strengthen their innate abilities while staying grounded in sobriety. The event is also available via the Sober Witch Mobile App, which has become a vital resource for witches navigating spiritual recovery.

By linking recovery with psychic development, Sunshine-founder of the Sober Witch Life Movement and creator of The Recovery Coven-has sparked a national conversation around sober witchcraft and holistic transformation.

A NEW CHAPTER IN SOBER WITCH LIFE

Founded in 2024, the Sober Witch Life Movement began as a response to the lack of spiritual alignment in traditional recovery spaces. Sunshine, a recovering alcoholic, psychic medium, and spiritual teacher, saw an urgent need for witches and spiritual seekers to heal on their own terms. Since its founding, her programs have guided hundreds through spiritual recovery programs rooted in ritual, intuition, and community support.

The Recovery Coven is the core of this growing movement. It offers weekly community circles, monthly workshops, and a mobile app filled with witch's recovery tools, magickal recovery tools, and shadow work in recovery practices. Until now, these offerings were exclusive to members. Beginning June 2025, they will become more accessible through a series of public workshops, each designed to explore witchcraft and sobriety in unique ways.

INSIDE THE CLAIRES WORKSHOP

The Claires Workshop focuses on psychic development for witches in recovery, guiding attendees through three interactive exercises that support connection to their clair senses-including clairvoyance (clear seeing), clairsentience (clear feeling), and clairaudience (clear hearing).

Key features of the June workshop include:

Live two-hour format held via Zoom and the Sober Witch Mobile App

Rotating development exercises such as intuitive drawing, direct reading, and beginner telepathy

Small-group experiences for deeper confidence-building and spiritual connection

A 30-minute social integration session for connection with others in recovery

This is more than a skills workshop. It is designed to help witches in recovery strengthen their intuition, rebuild self-trust, and feel spiritually grounded without relying solely on external tools like tarot or pendulums.

A UNIQUE APPROACH TO RECOVERY

Unlike traditional recovery programs, which often focus on abstinence and behavioral change, The Claires Workshop integrates mystical and intuitive practices that honor a participant's spiritual gifts. For witches and spiritually sensitive individuals, this approach fills a critical gap.

“When I first got sober, my psychic abilities came roaring back-and honestly, it felt like I was going crazy,” said Sunshine.“But when I realized what was happening, everything clicked. I wasn't broken. I was finally hearing myself again. And now? I don't go a day without using my abilities. They're my compass.”

This perspective is increasingly resonating with a growing community seeking recovery that affirms their intuitive gifts. The Claires Workshop helps reframe psychic development not as a distraction from sobriety, but as an anchor.

REAL STORIES, REAL TRANSFORMATION

“For the first time, I felt understood,” said a Recovery Coven member who first attended the Claires Workshop in 2023.“I used to second-guess everything. Now, I listen to my gut-and it's almost always right. I don't even reach for my pendulum anymore. I trust myself.”

With hundreds of downloads of the Sober Witch Mobile App and a membership base that continues to grow, the program is showing tangible results. Members report increases in daily ritual use, clarity in decision-making, and long-term sobriety gains when engaging with spiritual tools that feel aligned.

WHY THIS MATTERS

Witches in recovery face unique challenges. Many traditional recovery paths discourage the exploration of spirituality outside predefined belief systems. The Sober Witch Life model addresses this by offering customized, intuitive pathways that respect spiritual autonomy.

The Claires Workshop is the first of many public experiences designed to make this healing more accessible. It also reflects the broader mission of The Recovery Coven: to make witch's recovery tools widely available to anyone who resonates with the blend of mysticism and sobriety.

EVENT DETAILS

The Claires Workshop

Date: Thursday, June 12, 2025

Time: 7 PM EST

Location: Live via Zoom

Participants must be 18 or older and identify as being in recovery or actively seeking spiritual sobriety.

ABOUT THE SOBER WITCH LIFE

The Sober Witch Life is a spiritual recovery movement supporting witches in recovery through community, ritual, education, and intuitive development. Founded by Sunshine Witchski in 2020, it is home to the Recovery Coven membership, the Sober Witch Mobile App, and a growing catalog of tools, workshops, and media designed for long-term transformation. Learn more at

