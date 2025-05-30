HSA For America Welcomes Three New Personal Benefits Managers Amid Growing Healthcare Complexity

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) As healthcare options grow more complex, HSA for America expands team to provide clearer guidance and personal support.

Wiley P. Long LongFORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In response to rising healthcare costs and growing demand for personalized support, HSA for America is expanding its team of Personal Benefits Managers once again.HSA for America today announced the addition of three new Personal Benefits Managers (PBMs), expanding its service team to meet rising demand for personalized healthcare guidance.Becky Otteman, Theresa Meigs, and Christopher Felix join the team at a time when healthcare premiums, out-of-pocket costs, and consumer confusion are reaching record levels.Their addition strengthens HSA for America's ability to serve individuals and families navigating a challenging healthcare environment.“More people than ever are reaching out for guidance in navigating affordable healthcare options,” said Wiley Long, President of HSA for America.“That's why we're continuing to grow our team with professionals who believe in our mission: to put our members first and help them make smarter choices.”Why Now? Rising Complexity and Consumer StrainHealthcare in America has never been more confusing, or more costly.In 2025, Americans are facing a projected 8% increase in healthcare costs , the sharpest rise in over a decade.Alongside rising premiums, nearly 70% of Americans report financial anxiety, and almost one in three cite healthcare costs as a leading cause of that stress.HSA for America's growing team of Personal Benefits Managers (PBMs) are focused on helping consumers navigate this growing uncertainty.Through clear, one-on-one support, they help individuals, small businesses, and families cut through confusion, understand their options, and feel more confident in their choices.“As healthcare costs continue to rise and insurance plans become more complex, our commitment to providing personalized guidance through our PBMs is more important than ever,” said Wiley Long, President of HSA for America.Meet the New PBMs at HSA for AmericaHSA for America's growing PBM team reflects the organization's commitment to putting people first – offering access to talented professionals who truly care.The newest members of the Personal Benefits team, Becky Otteman, Theresa Meigs, and Christopher Felix, all share a strong commitment to service, compassion, and clarity. While each brings their own experience and strengths, they all reflect the organization's core values: service, transparency, and trust.“It's not just about picking a plan, it's about building confidence,” said Chrisopher Felix.“That's why I'm excited to be here.”HSA for America's approach to purpose-driven hiring ensures every new employee elevates the member experience.“Healthcare should feel human,” said Theresa Meigs.“That's why I joined this team. Our goal is to make sure no one has to figure this out alone.”The presence of these new PBMs means more support for current and new members, and more human touch at every step of the healthcare journey.“I joined HSA for America because this is a team that truly listens to people,” said Becky Otteman.“Everyone deserves a guide they can trust, especially when it comes to managing healthcare.”The Benefits of PBMs for Personalized SupportToday, people don't just need more options – they need someone who can help them make sense of them.That's exactly what HSA for America's Personal Benefits Managers (PBMs) do. From the first call, a PBM offers one-on-one guidance to help clients compare plans, understand the trade-offs, and find the solution that best fits their goals and budget.This support doesn't end at enrollment, PBMs continue providing value through annual reviews, plan adjustments, and ongoing education.For HSA for America, every new team member reflects a deeper investment in people. The organization is doubling down on what sets it apart: affordability, transparency, and personal support.“It's refreshing to work for an organization that prioritizes people over policies,” said Theresa Meigs.“I look forward to helping members feel confident and informed in their choices.”Each new PBM brings fresh energy and shared purpose: to listen first, offer clear guidance, and build lasting relationships with members. In a system designed to be impersonal, PBMs are a reminder that healthcare guidance can still be human.“Every person we add to the team is an investment in our members' peace of mind,” added Wiley Long, President of HSA for America.“We hire people who care deeply about helping others.”Investing in Continued GrowthA growing team means more people served, with more care and attention.With the addition of three new Personal Benefits Managers, HSA for America is enhancing its ability to provide faster service, broader availability, and deeper, more personalized guidance.Whether a member is exploring a healthshare plan, comparing Direct Primary Care options, or just trying to understand out-of-pocket costs, they now have even more expert support at their side.This growth ensures that every client continues to receive the one-on-one, high-touch service that has defined the HSA for America experience.Contact HSA for America to see how their Personal Benefits Managers (PBMs) make a difference.About HSA for AmericaHSA for America is a reputable, independent insurance advisor dedicated to helping individuals, families, and small business owners navigate healthcare with confidence. HSA for America serves clients nationwide, providing expert, one-on-one support through its trusted team of Personal Benefits Managers.

