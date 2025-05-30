Kloudstax Earns Google Cloud Infrastructure Services Specialization
KloudStax earns Google Cloud's Infrastructure Services Specialization, highlighting its expertise in scalable, secure cloud modernization.We're proud to be recognized for our commitment to delivering high-impact infrastructure solutions. This specialization reinforces our position as a trusted Google Cloud partner.” - Jon Bitz, Co-Founder and CRO, KloudStax
AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- KloudStax , a Google Cloud Premier Partner, today announced it has earned the Infrastructure Services Specialization from the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program. This top-tier designation highlights KloudStax's proven ability to help clients modernize legacy infrastructure, optimize workloads, and deploy scalable, secure solutions on Google Cloud.
The Infrastructure Services Specialization is Google Cloud's highest technical recognition for infrastructure-focused partners. It requires certified technical teams, documented customer success, and rigorous third-party validation.
For more information about KloudStax's infrastructure modernization capabilities, visit .
