Surge Energy America Announces The Company's Ten-Year Anniversary

HOUSTON, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Surge Energy US Holdings Company ("Surge Energy" or the "Company") today announced the Company celebrated its tenth anniversary of the Company's founding. Surge Energy was founded in May 2015 and has made a meaningful impact to the energy industry, the Texas economy, and the local community.

Since its inception, the Company has contributed over $11 billion to the Texas economy, including cumulative oil and gas revenues, royalty and working interest payments, and production taxes. Surge Energy has also made a meaningful impact on jobs in Texas. Surge employs approximately 1,000 Texans directly and indirectly through service providers, partners, and vendors.

In total, the Company has produced over 200 million gross operated barrels of oil equivalent which was accomplished through continuous growth due to substantial capital investment of over $6 billion including acquisitions and ongoing development activities.

Additionally, the Company has been a pioneer in freshwater conservation. Beginning in 2017, the Company has been recycling produced water for completion operations which conserves freshwater and reduces operating expenses. Since the commissioning of the Company's fourth recycle facility in July 2022, 100% of completions in the Company's core Moss Creek acreage position have utilized recycled produced water. In total, the Company has conserved over 6.8 billion gallons of freshwater.

The Company has also eliminated substantial emissions through operational excellence, innovation, and investments in emissions-eliminating infrastructure. This includes water infrastructure which eliminates water hauling truck trips, electrical infrastructure which connects wells to grid power and eliminates the need for generators, and the use of dual fuel completion equipment which reduces the use of diesel fuel by substituting compressed natural gas (CNG). In total, the Company has eliminated 418 thousand metric tons of CO2e.

"I am proud of the substantial impact Surge has made on the state of Texas and the energy industry in our brief history," stated Chief Executive Officer Linhua Guan. "These impacts and accomplishments were driven by the hardworking people of Surge and we remain committed to continuing the growth of Surge in a responsible manner."

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploitation, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin of West Texas, one of three primary sub-basins of the Permian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and currently holds approximately 173,000 net acres in the Permian Basin as of March 31, 2025. For more information, visit our website at

Contact Information

Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 832-333-2400

SOURCE Surge Energy

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED