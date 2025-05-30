White Clover Catering Launches High-End Corporate Catering Services

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) White Clover Catering has launched a thoughtfully crafted corporate catering program that brings fine dining flair and locally inspired meals into the everyday workplace setting.

Durham, North Carolina, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White Clover Catering has launched a new corporate catering program. Designed to bring the company's signature quality and creativity into everyday professional settings, the new service offers curated boxed lunches and elegant buffet-style spreads. This offering, boasting fresh, locally sourced ingredients and attention to presentation, is tailored to meet the needs of those seeking elevated dining experiences without compromising practicality.







“We've always been committed to providing food that feels personal, inspired, and memorable,” says White Clover Catering Executive Chef and Owner Katie Featherstone.“Corporate catering allows us to extend that philosophy into the workplace.”

With Featherstone's extensive fine dining background, White Clover Catering has earned a reputation across North Carolina for its bespoke culinary experiences. Specializing in small, high-end private events, the company is known for its immersive and highly customized menus that reflect personal stories, special memories, and seasonal ingredients.

The decision to launch a corporate catering line came from listening to clients. Many of White Clover Catering's event customers are corporate teams who had previously booked the company for holiday dinners, executive retreats, or leadership luncheons. They began asking for similar meals in more routine settings. Responding to this demand, White Clover's corporate catering was established.

The new offering is structured into two formats: an individual option featuring curated lunch boxes ideal for solo dining or remote work lunches and a group option, which includes buffet-style platters well-suited for board meetings, internal team celebrations, or all-hands events. Each item is carefully crafted, avoiding the bulk-prep approach typical of large-scale caterers. Meals are made by a team of seasoned culinary professionals, ensuring a consistently high standard of flavor and presentation.







Staying true to White Clover's core culinary philosophy, the menu emphasizes seasonal produce, foraged ingredients, and locally sourced products whenever possible. Pricing remains accessible despite the elevated nature of the food, thanks in part to Featherstone's expertise in crafting high-end meals within efficient production models. Packaging is also a key focus, contributing to the overall experience with details that mirror the brand's refined aesthetic. Orders can be placed with a convenient three-day lead time through the company's website .

White Clover's strategic location near Research Triangle Park, where the tech and business scene is growing, serves as an important consideration in the program's design. With high-performing teams and rising demand for quality experiences in the workplace, White Clover's new service is poised to cater to local companies seeking to offer more than just a standard catered lunch. The goal, as always, is to surprise and delight:“We want people to take a bite and say, 'Oh, that's good,' and then ask, 'Wait, what is that?'” says Featherstone.







Featherstone is redefining what everyday corporate catering can look like by bringing her background in fine dining and personalized event execution to a more accessible setting. She and her team offer businesses a rare combination: high-end restaurant-level food tailored to workplace dynamics.

Ultimately, White Clover Catering's corporate line fills a growing need in the professional world for food that reflects care, thoughtfulness, and elevated standards. It offers an alternative to the impersonal nature of office catering by combining practical delivery and culinary artistry.

Name: Katie Featherstone

