CUPW Rally: Canada's Not For Sale Neither Is Our Postal Service

WHAT: Rally to keep the national postal service public

PM Carney's long-term plans for Canada Post are clearer than ever: privatize it and strip it for parts. But who will buy Canada's postal service? Amazon? Some other US company?

Postal workers and their trade union allies are demanding that our postal service remain a public service. We'll do so at a processing plant, surrounded on all three sides by new Amazon facilities.

WHO: Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW)

WHEN: May 31, 2025, 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.

WHERE: Albert Jackson Processing Plant

1395 Tapscott Rd

Scarborough, ON

M1X 0C7

WHY:



The Liberal government illegally and unconstitutionally imposed back-to-work orders on postal workers through the CIRB

The Liberals also initiated an industrial inquiry, resulting in the May 16th“Kaplan Report”.

The Kaplan Report ignores worker solutions and recommends sweeping cuts to the vital public service, and sets the stage for layoffs, service cuts, and privatization down the line.

While the Liberals said they would defend Canadians from American threats during the election, they are setting the stage to sell Canada Post off to someone like billionaire Trump ally Jeff Bezos' Amazon.

Competing with U.S. e-commerce giants shouldn't mean lower standards. Workers deserve fair treatment, and Canadians deserve reliable, to-the-door service! Canada Post can play a key role in strengthening Canada's economy in the face of uncertainty, offer much needed new services like senior check-ins, postal banking, and community hubs, and bring new revenue to the public post office.

