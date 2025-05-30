J.D. Barker's FLATLINERS: RESURRECTION Complete And Expected To Generate Major Bidding War

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) International bestselling author delivers highly anticipated reboot of iconic franchise

NEW YORK, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International bestselling author J.D. Barker has completed FLATLINERS: RESURRECTION (working title), his highly anticipated novel reboot of the iconic "Flatliners" franchise, and the project is now heading to publishers with industry insiders predicting one of the largest bidding wars of the year.

The completion of FLATLINERS: RESURRECTION marks a significant milestone for the franchise, which has captivated audiences since the original 1990 film exploring near-death experiences and the consequences of tampering with the boundaries between life and death.

"The phones haven't stopped ringing since this project was announced last year," said Joel Gotler of Intellectual Property Group, who manages film, television, and domestic publishing rights in collaboration with Danny Baror at Baror International, Inc. "I'm thrilled to finally take it out. Barker has crafted one hell of a tale. Not only does it hold true to the original, it also takes this in a very fresh and timely direction."

Barker, renowned for his gripping suspense novels including DRACUL (Putnam), THE FOURTH MONKEY (HarperCollins), and SOMETHING I KEEP UPSTAIRS (Hampton Creek Press), wrote the novel with neuropsychologist turned co-author, Christine Daigle, under complete secrecy, sharing pages with no one until the manuscript was finished.

"We kept this one close to the vest," Barker explained. "I didn't want to risk a leak. The concept of 'Flatliners' has always fascinated me, and I wanted to ensure fans experienced this story exactly as intended - without any preconceptions or spoilers."

FLATLINERS: RESURRECTION promises to delve deeper into the psychological and supernatural elements that made the original concept compelling, while introducing contemporary themes that resonate with today's audiences.

The original "Flatliners" property, based on the screenplay by Peter Filardi, has maintained cultural relevance since its 1990 debut, with a 2017 film remake continuing to explore the franchise's central themes of mortality, consequences, and the unknown.

About J.D. Barker: Hampton Creek Press's J.D. Barker is the international bestselling author of numerous novels, including DRACUL and the wildly popular 4MK thriller series. His work has been translated into two dozen languages and optioned for both film and television. He regularly collaborates with James Patterson.

