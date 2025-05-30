Israeli Country Artist Omer Netzer Debuts Emotional Ballad 'Midnight Blue' Out Now

Israeli Country Artist Omer Netzer Releases Debuts New Single and Set to Perform at CMA Fest

Country Artist Omer Netzer Releases New Single "Midnight Blue"

Netzer Added to CMA FEST Performers

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Israeli singer-songwriter Omer Netzer releases soul-stirring ballad,“Midnight Blue ,” out today. The buzz around Netzer resulted in an invite from the Country Music Association to perform at CMA Fest on the Spotlight Stage in Fan Fair X in the Music City Center, and Country Goes Global for a full-band set at Luke Combs' club, Category 10.Omer's compelling story takes him from growing up in his parents' music store in Israel, to serving twice in the Israeli military in combat, to finding his life purpose in music, to performing on Europe's largest stages, including touring with Bon Jovi, whose manager suggested he move to Nashville. The first Israeli artist to perform at CMA Fest, festival goers will get to experience Omer's energetic performances, soulful voice, and warm smile that have captivated fans worldwide.Netzer is currently finishing a project working with producer David“Messy” Mescon (known for his work with Dasha, Megan Moroney, and Tigirlily Gold), recorded at the iconic Fame Studios. "Midnight Blue," the first single from the project, was written by Omer and Stephen Hunley and is inspired by Omer's vivid, haunting dream.“I had a dream about an empty house with only pictures and memories left behind,” Netzer recalls.“That image stayed with me, and from it came the line, 'my sun set when I lost you, now every night feels like midnight blue.”Netzer is set to debut the new song at his CMA Fest performances.Omer Netzer's CMA Music Fest Schedule:Thursday, June 53:30 p.m.- 4:00 p.m. | Creative Vets - Meet & Greet | Fan Fair X, Music City CenterSaturday, June 711:50 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. | Country Goes Global - Performance | Category 104:30 p.m. - 4:50 p.m. | Spotlight Stage - Performance | Fan Fair X, Music City Center5:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. | Spotlight Stage - Meet & Greet | Fan Fair X, Music City Center“Midnight Blue” is now available on all digital platforms worldwide.About Omer Netzer:Omer Netzer isn't your average country artist. Born in Nahariya, Israel, he has lived a life as textured as his music. A former combat medic, chart-topping recording artist, equine therapist, and military veteran, Netzer returned to active duty after the October 7 attacks, serving a second combat tour before relocating to Nashville in early 2024.Since arriving, he's signed with Oscar Chavira at White Knuckle Productions, performed on sought-after stages like Whiskey Jam and CMA Fest (becoming the first Israeli artist to do so), and stunned industry executives at Country Radio Seminar with just his voice and an acoustic guitar. He is now working closely with producer David“Messy” Mescon (Megan Moroney, Nicki Minaj, Tigirlily Gold) to craft an EP that introduces his unique blend of country, southern rock, and soul to a wider audience. Omer Netzer's music doesn't just tell stories, it builds bridges. With grit, gratitude, and a voice full of heart, he's proving the American dream is not only alive, it sings. ( )

Katharine Richardson

Richlynn Group

+1 615-243-0619

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Omer Netzer - "Midnight Blue" - Official Audio Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.