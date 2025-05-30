Govt To Aid Development Of India's 1St Indigenous Thrombectomy Device For Stroke Care
The board sanctioned assistance to Mysuru-based S3V Vascular Technologies' pioneering neuro-intervention integrated manufacturing plant for the treatment of stroke, which sees nearly 1.5 million cases every year in the country.
The project envisions the establishment of a state-of-the-art upstream integrated manufacturing facility at the Medical Devices Park, Oragadam in Chennai's Sriperumbudur.
The plant will develop and manufacture advanced mechanical thrombectomy kits -- a life-saving intervention for patients suffering from acute ischemic stroke due to large vessel occlusion.
Compared to conventional thrombolysis, thrombectomy offers significantly improved outcomes, reducing the risk of long-term paralysis and disability.
"The TDB is proud to support S3V's vision of building India's first comprehensive neuro-intervention manufacturing ecosystem. This project reflects our continued commitment to making India a global hub for affordable, high-end medical technology -- especially in areas of critical public health needs like stroke care," TDB Secretary Rajesh Kumar Pathak said.
"The company's focus on integrating these devices into Ayushman Bharat further aligns with the national goal of inclusive healthcare access," he added.
The initiative will help replace expensive imported devices with high-quality, locally manufactured alternatives, enhancing both the affordability and accessibility of stroke care in India.
"Our integrated manufacturing facility will not only reduce dependency on imports of the finished medical devices used in Mechanical Thrombectomy but also reduces India's dependency on import of the raw materials used in manufacturing of these critical complex lifesaving medical devices," S3V Vascular Technologies Managing Director, Dr N.G. Vijaya Gopal, said, while lauding the government for its support.
Gopal said the company has already initiated the CE and the US FDA approval process for the devices to expand access to cutting-edge stroke care solutions across India, Asia, Latin America, Europe, and the US.
